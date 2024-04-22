Review: AN EVENING WITH LESLIE ODOM, JR. at Pantages Theatre Minneapolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photo courtesy of Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted artist of immense talent, boasting a resume adorned with two Academy Award nominations, Tony and Grammy Awards, and three Emmy Award nominations. His versatility spans across acting, singing, songwriting, and entertainment, earning him widespread acclaim for his commitment to storytelling. Widely recognized for his portrayal of ‘Aaron Burr’ in the Broadway phenomenon "Hamilton" and his mesmerizing turn as soul icon Sam Cooke in Regina King’s "One Night in Miami" (2020), Odom’s repertoire exemplifies his prowess in various performance genres.

Recently, Odom delighted audiences with his triumphant return to Broadway, where he not only starred but also co-produced the new production of the American classic "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch" by the esteemed Ossie Davis. Additionally, his fifth studio album, "When A Crooner Dies," released in November 2023, further showcases his musical brilliance and enduring appeal.

Leslie Odom Jr. graced the stage of the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota during his tour, accompanied by a talented band and captivating lighting. Dressed in a sleek white suit, he kicked off the evening with timeless jazz classics like "Fly Me To the Moon," "L-O-V-E," and "Autumn Leaves." Throughout the performance, Odom showcased his versatility with covers spanning from Ingrid Michaelson to Sam Cooke, and even paying homage to Lin-Manuel Miranda. Of course, the crowd erupted in excitement during his encores of "Alexander Hamilton" and "Dear Theodosia" from the iconic musical "Hamilton."

Odom's skill as a storyteller shone brightly through his music and stage presence, captivating the audience and leaving them thoroughly entertained. To Leslie Odom Jr., thank you for an unforgettable evening of music!

For those eager for more of Odom's performances and tour updates, be sure to click the ticket link below for more information.