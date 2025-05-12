Video: LEGALLY BLONDE at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts's Legally Blonde The Musical. The high-energy musical, based on the 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon, runs now thourgh May 15 on the Music Theater stage.

Legally Blonde replaces the musical Mystic Pizza, previously announced to come to the Ordway in June. Mystic Pizza producers have moved the tour to a later date.

A fabulously fun, award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams at Harvard Law. With the support of some new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Tickets are on sale at Ordway.org. To purchase tickets for groups of 10 or more, call 651-282-3111 or email groups@ordway.org.

