Video: Go Inside Rehearsals For STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da

On stage from January 24th through February 25th, 2024.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Hear what the scenic designer and music director and composer of STONES IN HIS POCKETS have to say about their process of bringing Marie Jones' Irish comedy to the stage. 

The production stars Tom Reed and Reed Sigmund.

A rural Irish village is turned upside down by the arrival of an American film crew. When Charlie and Jake are cast as extras in the movie, they discover that Hollywood’s romanticized Ireland stands in stark contrast to the reality of their daily lives.

This Olivier Award-winning comedy is a rollicking, poignant tale brought to life by two actors portraying a colorful cast of dozens. Starring Tom Reed and Reed Sigmund







Video: Go Inside Rehearsals For STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals For STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da

Hear what the scenic designer and music director and composer of STONES IN HIS POCKETS have to say about their process of bringing Marie Jones' Irish comedy to the stage. 

