Video: First Look At Theater Latté Da's Production Of THE COLOR PURPLE

Get a first look at THE COLOR PURPLE, running now through May 5 at Theater Latté Da.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and adapted for the stage by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray, THE COLOR PURPLE is a stirring family chronicle following the inspirational Celie as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope, to discover her own unique voice and place in the world. Theater Latté Da's production of THE COLOR PURPLE runs through May 5, 2024 at the Ritz Theater (345 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis).

The cast of THE COLOR PURPLE features Ronnie Allen, Carnetha Anthony, Zola Dee, Lynnea Doublette, Lamar Jefferson, Dwight Xaveir Leslie, Heather McElrath, Nubia Monks, David L. Murray, Nambi Mwassa, Dennis W. Spears, Angela Stewart, and Angela Wildflower. Understudies include Deidre Cochran, Erin Nicole Farsté, France Roberts, and JoeNathan Thomas.

The creative team and production staff includes Daniel J. Bryant (Director), Heather Beal (Choreographer), Sanford Moore (Music Director), Eli Sherlock (Scenic Designer), Jarrod Barnes (Costume Designer), Jason Hansen (Music Supervisor), Jason Lynch (Lighting Designer), Abbee Warmboe (Properties Designer), Emma Gustafson (Hair & Makeup Designer), C Andrew Mayer (Sound Designer), Alli St. John (Intimacy Coach), Shelby Reddig (Stage Manager), and Austin Schoenfelder (Assistant Stage Manager).

THE COLOR PURPLE is being presented in a co-production with Rochester, NY-based Geva Theatre Center. The production, including the cast, will transfer to Geva following its Twin Cities run, playing in Rochester from May 28 to June 23, 2024. Founded in 1972, Geva serves up to 160,000 patrons annually, including more than 16,000 students. Geva draws upon the talents of the country's top actors, directors, designers and writers who are shaping the American theater landscape.

Tickets

Single tickets start at $35. Group, student and other discounts are available. Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 612.339.3003 or online at www.latteda.org. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD and Open Caption performances) are available on select dates.

About Theater Latté Da

Celebrating its 26th year in the 2023-2024 season, Theater Latté Da is an award-winning Twin Cities musical theater company that combines music and story to illuminate the breadth and depth of the human experience. The company seeks to create new and impactful connections among story, music, artist, and audience by exploring and expanding the art of musical theater. www.latteda.org