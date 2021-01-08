VIDEOS: St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra Presents Online Performances in Lieu of Cancelled 2020-21 Season

In lieu of its cancelled 2020-21 season, St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra is presenting a series of performances on its YouTube channel.

The board of directors of the SCSO voted to cancel the three spring concerts planned for February 27, April 24, and June 26, 2021. If it is safe, the SCSO will begin performing again in the fall of 2021. The Artistic Director search process currently underway will continue with concerts during the 2021-2022 season.

Check out some of the YouTube performances below!

Holiday Selections

Sleigh Ride

Nutcracker Fantasy

Holiday Singalong