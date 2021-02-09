Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets On Sale For IRELAND WITH MICHAEL A Virtual Concert

Celebrating all things Irish Wednesday, March 17.

Feb. 9, 2021  

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that Irish singing sensation Michael Londra will entertain fans for St. Patrick's Day in Ireland With Michael - A Virtual Concert. The show will stream on the ShowTix4U platform on Wednesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. (CT) (with viewing available for up to 48 hours). The stunning new concert is a celebration of all things Irish with a wonderful Celtic show, performed by some of Ireland's most talented arts.

Filmed at the National Opera House of Ireland, the concert is a perfect addition to St. Patrick's celebrations featuring the ethereal voice of top Irish tenor Michael Londra. He is backed by the Irish Concert Orchestra, two nationally acclaimed choirs (Valda Choir and The Presentation Children's Choir) and top-class guest singers and musicians from the island of Ireland.

The Trust also announced it is collaborating again with theater organizations throughout Greater Minnesota to co-present streaming entertainment by world-class artists to bring programming to communities throughout the state and region. Joining the Trust to present Ireland With Michael - A Virtual Concert are Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center (Brainerd), Historic Holmes Theater (The Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center), The Park Center (Hayward, WI), Sheldon Theatre of Performing Arts (Red Wing) and University of North Dakota Chester Fritz Auditorium (Grand Forks, ND).

Tickets for Ireland With Michael - A Virtual Concert are on sale now to the general public at HennepinTheatreTrust.org. Proceeds from ticket sales will help the participating theaters to support their mission of creating positive change through the arts.


