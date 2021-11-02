Tickets For THE BACHELOR LIVE On Stage at State Theatre Go On Sale Friday

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that The Bachelor Live On Stage, will host a fun, flirtatious and interactive evening hosted by former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, who is also host of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast and was most recently seen in the newest season of "Bachelor in Paradise."

The tour makes a stop at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

The nationwide tour kicks off in Peoria, IL on March 16, 2022, before traveling to over 40 cities from coast to coast.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

This time around, the tour will feature men from recent seasons of "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" as the on-stage Bachelor; cast members to be announced at a later date. Once again, the live show fits an entire season of "The Bachelor" drama into one evening, as the audience and on-stage participants will leave the theater feeling like they just spent an evening at the mansion. It's a thrilling night of laughter, lively games and lighthearted connections with a handful of local ladies, hand-picked from the audience to experience first-hand what life at the mansion is really like. From glamorous limo entrances to outrageous group dates and all the memories that come along with it, Bachelor Nation fans dressed to the nines can bring their watch party crew to cheer on those vying for the final rose of the evening.

And, for the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will have a say! Audience members will help along the journey by asking questions, making suggestions and cheering on the participants on stage. From the first impression rose to group date challenges and the coveted one-on-ones, the production gives fans the chance to watch live from their seats as the journey unfolds on stage.

The Bachelor Live On Stage is a production of MagicSpace Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment. Creative team Mark "Swany" Swanhart and Guy Phillips are producing in partnership with MagicSpace. Their broad experience across television, film and live entertainment includes bringing television hits "Dancing with the Stars" and "America's Got Talent" to the live stage. The Bachelor franchise series are a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.