Tickets For Mike Birbiglia Go On Sale at Pantages Theatre, November 19

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that comedian, storyteller and actor Mike Birbiglia will bring his comedy to the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) for three nights Thursday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 19, 2022.

His past shows My Girlfriend's Boyfriend and Thank God for Jokes were filmed for Netflix. His most recent show The New One ran for 99 shows at the Cort Theatre in New York City. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

Birbiglia is a comedian, storyteller, director, producer, and actor who has performed in front of audiences worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall. His solo shows Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, Thank God For Jokes, and The New One enjoyed successful off Broadway runs.

My Girlfriend's Boyfriend won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show and his most recent show The New One moved to Broadway where he received the Drama Desk Award as well as the Outer Critics Circle award for outstanding solo performance. Birbiglia is also an author and filmmaker who wrote, directed and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don't Think Twice. His book "Sleepwalk with Me and Other Painfully True Stories" and "The New One" are both National Bestsellers.

As a producer he worked on Jacqueline Novak's "Get On Your Knees." As an actor, Birbiglia has appeared in the films Trainwreck, The Fault in Our Stars and Popstar as well as TV roles in "Orange Is the New Black" and "Billions." He is the host of the podcast "Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out" and is currently touring his next solo show The Old Man and The Pool.

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres - Orpheum, State and Pantages - and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming.

