Theatre in the Round Players to Present A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED

An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock’s Victorian house.

Nov. 10, 2021  
Theatre in the Round Players will continue its 70th Season with Leslie Darbon's adaptation of Agatha Christies' classic A Murder is Announced, in weekend performances from November 19th through December 19th.

An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock's Victorian house. The victim is not one of the house's several occupants, but an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death, a determined Inspector grimly following the twists and turns, and Miss Marple on hand to provide the final solution at some risk to herself in a dramatic confrontation just before the final curtain.

Brian Joyce directs the 12-member cast, with sets designed by Greg Vanselow, costumes by Rebecca Karstad, lighting by Mark Kieffer, props by Robert Smith and sound by Robert Hoffman.

Tickets are $25. For information, call the theatre's box office at 612-333-3010 or visit its website at www.TheatreintheRound.org. Proof of vaccination will be required and masks must be worn at all times.

For a company listing, audience warnings, the show's running time, post-show discussion, and more, go to: https://www.theatreintheround.org/new-homepage/on-stage/a-murder-is-announced/


