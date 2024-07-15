Theater Latté Da Presents SCOTLAND, PA At The Ritz Theater This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theater Latté Da has announced that single tickets are now on sale for the regional premiere of SCOTLAND, PA, with book by Michael Mitnick, music and lyrics by Adam Gwon, based on the cult film by Billy Morrissette and Shakespeare's Macbeth, running September 18, 2024 through October 20, 2024 at the Ritz Theater, 345 13th Avenue NE in Minneapolis. The darkly comedic production kicks off Theater Latté Da's 5-show 2024/2025 Season.

First presented to Twin Cities audiences as part of the 2022 NEXT Festival of New Musicals, the production will be directed by esteemed Broadway director Lonny Price (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill; Tony nominee, A Class Act) and Matt Cowart (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill and Sunset Boulevard on Broadway), with choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress and The Who's Tommy on Broadway) and Travis Waldschmidt (Matilda The Musical and Hello, Dolly! on Broadway), and music direction by Joshua Zecher-Ross (Be More Chill on Broadway).

Stifled by the limitations of their lives in '70s small-town Pennsylvania, Mac and Pat are burger joint employees with ambition. As their hunger for power grows–and the body count rises–the couple cooks up a plan to supersize their serving of the American Dream. Under the direction of Broadway legend Lonny Price, Gwon's tasty rock score and Mitnick's sizzling script are the perfect recipe for a bloody good time.

The cast of SCOTLAND, PA features Will Dusek (TLD debut), Katherine Fried (TLD debut), Emily Gunyou-Halaas (Passage of Dreams, NEXT Festival), and Matthew Riehle (Next to Normal, Twelve Angry Men). Complete casting will be released at a later date.

From Justin Lucero, Artistic Director:

"The excitement surrounding this production has been palpable ever since we announced it. Equally palpable is the enthusiasm from our outstanding creative team, dedicated to infusing new life into this dazzling piece with brand-new songs and a fresh approach to the staging. I can't imagine a better way to launch my very first season than with a splashy demonstration of Theater Latté Da's commitment to the future of the American musical."

MICHAEL MITNICK wrote Sex Lives of Our Parents (Second Stage Uptown, The Kennedy Center), Fly By Night with Will Connolly and Kim Rosenstock (Drama Desk-nominated Best Musical, Playwrights Horizons, Dallas Theater Center, TheatreWorks), Ed, Downloaded (Denver Center Theatre Company, Washington Ensemble Theatre) and Spacebar: A Broadway Play by Kyle Sugarman (City Lights Theater Company, The Wild Project). His songs have been performed at Lincoln Center Theater, Joe's Pub, The Cutting Room and The Guggenheim. He currently is writing commissions for the Geffen Playhouse and the Roundabout Theatre Company. His film and television work includes the screenplay for The Giver, the HBO show Vinyl, and the screenplay for the film The Current War starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon. He is a graduate of Harvard University and holds an MFA in playwriting from the Yale School of Drama. He was born and raised in Pittsburgh.

ADAM GWON is a musical theater writer named one of "50 to Watch" by The Dramatist magazine and hailed as "a promising newcomer to our talent-hungry musical theater" whose songs are “funny, urbane, with a sweetness that doesn't cloy” by The New York Times. His musicals have been produced on six continents, in nine languages. Off-Broadway: Scotland, PA (Roundabout Theatre, Drama Desk Award nomination, NYT Critic's Pick), Ordinary Days (Roundabout Theatre; Keen Company, Drama League Award nomination, Best Revival), Old Jews Telling Jokes (Westside Theatre, NYT Critic's Pick); Regional: Witnesses (California Center for the Arts, Craig Noel Award winner, Outstanding New Musical), String (Village Theatre), Cake Off (Signature Theatre, Helen Hayes Award nomination; Bucks County Playhouse), Cloudlands (South Coast Repertory, LA Times Critic's Pick), The Boy Detective Fails (Signature Theatre), Bernice Bobs Her Hair (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma); West End: Ordinary Days (Trafalgar Studios). Other projects include The Waves in Quarantine (a film collaboration with Lisa Peterson and Raúl Esparza), songs as a staff writer on the hit webseries Submissions Only, and for Stephen Schwartz and John Tartaglia's The Secret Silk on Princess Cruise Lines.

LONNY PRICE has taught musical theater master classes at Yale, Harvard, and Columbia, and has directed Audra McDonald (Broadway: LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL, 110 IN THE SHADE; Ravinia festival: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, ANYONE CAN WHISTLE), Patti LuPone (PBS Great Performances: SWEENEY TODD, CANDIDE; Ravinia Festival: PASSION, GYPSY, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC), Glenn Close (Broadway: SUNSET BOULEVARD), Neil Patrick Harris and Stephen Colbert (NY Philharmonic: COMPANY), Emma Thompson (PBS Great Performances and English National Opera: SWEENEY TODD), Jenn Colella (Broadway: URBAN COWBOY), Gabriel Byrne (Dublin: WALKING WITH GHOSTS, NY Philharmonic: CAMELOT), Kristen Chenowith (PBS Great Performances: CANDIDE), Bryn Terfel (English National Opera: SWEENEY TODD), and Kelsey Grammer (English National Opera: MAN OF LA MANCHA). He has received Emmys for his television broadcasts of SWEENEY TODD, and SONDHEIM: THE BIRTHDAY CONCERT, which starred Bernadette Peters, Elaine Stritch, Mandy Patinkin, among many others. He is an Obie winner, and a Tony Award nominee. As an actor, he appeared in the original Broadway cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, among others, and his film BEST WORST THING THAT EVER COULD HAVE HAPPENED premiered at the NY Film Festival and was named one of the New York Times' Top Films of 2016.

MATT COWART - Broadway: Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill (Associate Director), 110 in the Shade (Assistant Director). London: Sunset Boulevard (Associate Director). Film/TV credits include: Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened (Co-Producer); SINATRA: Voice for a Century (Producer and Co-Director); Sweeney Todd (Co-Producer and Associate Director, Emmy Award). Education: University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Member: SDC.

LORIN LATARRO choreographed Broadway's recent THE WHO'S TOMMY, HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, OLIVER!, INTO THE WOODS, WAITRESS, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, LES LIASONS DANGEREUSE with Janet McTeer and Live Schreiber, WAITING FOR GODOT with Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at Roundabout, ASSASSINS at Encores, LA TRAVIATA at The Metropolitan Opera, CHESS at The Kennedy Center, Lin-Manuel Miranda's 21 CHUMP STREET for “This American Life” (Brooklyn Academy of Music), The Public Theater's THE VISITOR, TWELFTH NIGHT and THE ODYSSEY (Public Works, Delacorte Theater), FANNY and GOD BLESS YOU, MR ROSEWATER (City Center Encores!), and A CHRISTMAS CAROL at McCarter Theatre.

TRAVIS WALDSCHMIDT - Broadway credits include Hello, Dolly!, Groundhog Day, Matilda and Wicked. Other NYC credits include Carnegie Hall and The Metropolitan Opera's La Traviata. National Tours: 9 to 5, High School Musical and West Side Story. TV/Film: Frances Ha, 71st Annual Tony Awards and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

JOSHUA ZECHER-ROSS has worked on hundreds of productions and performances in New York and around North America as a music supervisor and director, conductor, pianist, and arranger. Broadway: Be More Chill, Once Upon a One More Time, Some Like it Hot. Recently: Queen of Versailles, The Marvelous Wonderettes (Alabama Shakespeare Festival), A Christmas Carol (Denver Center), The Louder We Get (Theatre Calgary), performances with the Omaha Symphony and the Steamboat Springs Symphony. Other regional: Barrington Stage Company, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, George Street Playhouse, Sharon Playhouse, and The Little Theatre on the Square (Sullivan, Illinois) where he also served as artistic director. Joshua is an instructor and the head of music for the musical theatre program at the NY Film Academy. @joshuazr1311 www.JoshuaZR.com

SCOTLAND, PA will run September 18 through October 20, 2024 at the Ritz Theater. Opening night is Saturday, September 21, 2024. Single tickets start at $36. Group, student and other discounts are available. Subscription packages are available starting at $32 a ticket and also offer a range of subscriber-exclusive perks. Tickets and subscriptions are on sale now through the box office at 612-339-3003 or online at latteda.org. In-person box office hours are Tuesday to Friday from 12:00-5:00 PM. Post-show discussions and ASL/AD and Open Caption performances are available on select dates.

Other highlights of the music theater company's 2024-2025 season include Artistic Director Justin Lucero's local directing debut in an inventive new holiday production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA; writer-performer Milo Cramer's critically acclaimed SCHOOL PICTURES; the first Twin Cities production of the Tony Award-winning FUN HOME; and the Stephen Sondheim epic PASSION.

ABOUT THEATER LATTÉ DA

Theater Latté Da creates new and impactful connections among story, music, artist, and audience—exploring and expanding the art of musical theater. Currently entering our 27th season of presenting new and reimagined music theater, Theater Latté Da is the leading nonprofit professional theater in Minnesota that exclusively produces music theater. Over 40,000 people engage with us each season through five full productions, the NEXT Festival of New Musicals, special events and concerts, and a broad range of opportunities for musical theater composers, lyricists and librettists to advance the creation of their new works. Since 2016, Theater Latté Da has made our permanent home in Northeast Minneapolis's historic Ritz Theater, enabling us to provide uniquely intimate arts experiences for our audiences.

The company has presented 94 Mainstage productions, including 16 world premieres and 14 area premieres. Each has garnered critical acclaim and earned its artists and the organization a host of awards and honors, including: seven IVEY Awards for overall excellence, multiple National Endowment for the Arts grants, the Gabriel Award for Broadcast Excellence, the American Theater Wing National Theater Company Award, and the 2019 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience for our Off-Broadway production of All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914. Learn more at latteda.org.

Comments