The Songbook Series Returns to Lakeshore Players Theatre in White Bear Lake, MN

After last Spring's Standing Room Only concerts, The Songbook Series is returning to Lakeshore Players Theatre in White Bear Lake, MN, with three new and exciting shows.

The Hollywood Songbook (Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 7:30 and Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 2:30)

featuring the movie's greatest's hits from The Jazz Singer to The Greatest Showman.

The Holiday Songbook (Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7:30 and Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 7:30) traces the evolution of winter holiday music from its international roots to All I Want For Christmas is You.

The Women Who Wrote the Songs (Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 7:30 and Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 2:30) a celebration of women songwriters from Dorothy Fields to Carole King.

The Songbook Series is more than a Concert. You'll get knockout performances and the stories behind the songs that have become the soundtrack to your life. Winner of Broadway World's 2021 Best Streamed Concert, critics have called The Songbook a "must-see." ERIN SCHWAB, TONIA HUGHES KENDRICK, LORI DOKKEN, and JENNIFER ECKES are just a few of the Award-Winning vocalists and musicians scheduled to appear in this season's shows.

"We are thrilled to be back with Lakeshore Players at HANIFL Performing Arts Center," says James Rocco, the series creator. "It is a beautiful venue and has become the home for launching each new Songbook."

Tickets are on sale at Lakeshore's Website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192320®id=63&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lakeshoreplayers.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by Phone: 651 478-7427, and if you purchase before September 30, 2022, you can get a discount with a 3-Show Promo Package of the best seats in the house. To redeem this offer, use Promo Code 30SAINTSSB at checkout.

Songbook Live! is a cabaret-concert series created by James A. Rocco in collaboration with Minnesota and nationally based performing artists and musical arrangers, who paint a personal portrait with every song. It's an intimate look at the stories behind the songs that have become the soundtrack to our lives.

Songbook Live! An outgrowth of the wildly successful Broadway Songbook® series, which played for seven years at The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts and venues around the country. It has now expanded to include all popular music styles, with live and virtual experiences.

Winner of Broadway World's best Streamed Concert of 2021; past Songbooks have explored the legacies of Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Johnny Mercer, Kander and Ebb, The 1950s, The Singers and Songwriters of the 1970s, Hollywood, The Birth of Rock and Roll, Contemporary Broadway, The California Songbook and many more.

Visit the Songbook YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJ4u7_GVpvVdcCf1B_mEhQ

ABOUT THE SHOWS

The Hollywood Songbook

(from The Jazz Singer to The Greatest Showman)

Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 7:30

Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 2:30

1927's The Jazz Singer was the first feature-length motion picture with synchronized sound. It caused a sensation, and ever since, movies have burst with song. Blue Skies, Over the Rainbow, I've Had the Time of My Life, and This Is Me are just a few unforgettable titles that will be knocked out of the park by Erin Schwab, James A. Rocco, Tonia Hughes Kendrick, and Lori Dokken. Don't miss this exciting cavalcade of Hollywood's greatest hits.

The Holiday Songbook

(from International Holiday Traditional Favorites to All I Want For Christmas Is You)

Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7:30

Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 7:30

Thousands of years ago, holiday revelers would go from home to home, singing songs and wishing their neighbors well. That is how the tradition of caroling began. This special edition of the Holiday Songbook takes you from that international tradition to 21st-century Winter Holiday Festivities. You can expect songs and stories about your favorite holiday hits like Jingle Bells, Pat A Pan, White Christmas, Jingle Bell Rock, Rudolph, the Red Nosed Reindeer, and All I Want for Christmas Is You.

The Women Who Wrote the Songs

(from Dorothy Fields to Carole King)

Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 7:30

Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 2:30

A celebration of legendary women songwriters from Dorothy Fields to Carole King. Dorothy Fields wrote over 400 songs during her six-decade career. I Can't Give You Anything But Love, I'm In The Mood For Love, On The Sunny Side of the Street, and Big Spender are just a few of her many hits. She is one of the trailblazing women songwriters featured in this edition of The Songbook Live. A cast of Award-Winning Vocalists will come together for an extraordinary collection of intimate and personal performances of songs by Dorothy Fields, Joni Mitchell, Billie Holiday, Amy Winehouse, Dolly Parton, Carole King, and more.