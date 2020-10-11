The Ordway Presents Live at the Loading Dock: Ordway Cabaret

Performances run September 18 - October 11, 2020.

The Ordway is currently presenting Live at the Loading Dock: Ordway Cabaret. Performances run September 18 - October 11, 2020.

Twin Cities-based artists Reese Britts, Rajané Katurah, Ruthanne Heyward, Ben Bakken, and Ordway Resident Artist Jamecia Bennett perform songs from Disney's Beauty and the Beast, The Color Purple, Rent, An Officer and a Gentleman, Waitress, and more. Directed by Ordway Producing Artistic Director Rod Kaats with music direction by Sanford Moore.

Enjoy the songs of Broadway while supporting the Ordway: $40 per seat, $24 of which is a tax-deductible contribution. Capacity is extremely limited, so reserve your seats today!

Learn more and book at https://ordway.org/events/live-at-the-loading-dock-ordway-cabaret/.

