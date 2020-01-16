The Duluth Playhouse Will Present Style, Sass, and Sisterhood in STEEL MAGNOLIAS

The Duluth Playhouse is sending its audiences to the beauty parlor when it presents Robert Harling's hilarious comedy, Steel Magnolias, which will be performed January 30-February 9, 2020 at the NorShor Theatre. This show is directed by Playhouse veteran, Julie Ahasay.

Steel Magnolias, which was adapted into a popular movie in 1989 starring Shirley MacLaine and Julie Roberts, is about the enduring bond between six women share in a small-town Southern community, and how they cope with the death of one of their own. The story is based on author Robert Harling's real-life experience of losing his sister, Susan Harling Robinson, in 1985 due to complications from Type 1 diabetes. It's a show that is equally hilarious and touching the showcases these women as delicate as magnolia flowers, yet, when needed, as strong as steel.

"When Steel Magnolias was suggested as a possible show for the 2019-2020 season, I was immediately reminded of the bond between its lovable characters," noted Playhouse artistic and executive director, Christine Gradl Seitz. "Julie's touch as the director is certain to make audiences feel as though they are sitting right in the middle of Truvy's beauty parlor."

The Playhouse's first production of 2020 at the NorShor features Christa Schulz and Louisa Scorich as the mother-daughter duo of M'Lynn and Shelby. Also featured are Mary Fox* as Truvy, the quick-witted hair salon owner with a huge heart; Mallory Polivka as Annelle, the young new stylist with an interesting past; Ellie Martin as Clairee, a millionaire society woman extraordinaire; and Pat Isbell as Ouiser, a rich curmudgeon with an inner heart.

"I'm thrilled to be working with such a great cast to bring this great script to life," said Ahasay. "These women know how much this story means to so many people --- especially the women who are going to grab their moms, daughters, neighbors and dear friends, and head to the NorShor."

Ultimately a tribute to the strength of his Harling's sister, his mother, and the coterie of women who supported them, Steel Magnolias broke records at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in Manhattan, where it ran almost three years, finishing with 1,126 performances.

* Indicates member of Actor's Equity Association (AEA)

JUST THE FACTS:

WHAT:

Steel Magnolias

WHEN:

January 30-February 9, 2020

VENUE:

The NorShor Theatre (211 E. Superior St.)

TIMES:

Thursday-Saturday @ 7:30pm // Sunday @ 2:00pm (February 9 only) // ASL-Interpreted Performance - Thursday, February 6 // Brunch and a Show - Sunday, February 9

TICKETS:

Standard: $30-$40 // Student Rush: $25

BOX OFFICE:

218.733.7555 (M-F, 10am-6pm) or www.duluthplayhouse.org





