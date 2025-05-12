THE BASEMENT YARD EXPERIENCE On Sale At Hennepin Arts This Friday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hennepin Arts has announced The Basement Yard boys are hitting the road and bringing their hilarious The Basement Yard Experience to a Minneapolis on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 8 p.m.

Join Joe Santagato and Frank Alvarez for an impossible-to-forget live experience that will have the audience participating as much as the hosts. It's unscripted, unpredictable and if you're shy you might want to sit in the back. No, seriously, you might end up on stage.

Make way for fun with The Basement Yard experience. The popular podcast is hosted by Joe Santagato along with Frank Alvarez, a comedian and social media star, who are taking their show on tour. Since the 2010s, The Basement Yard has garnered ample attention for its spontaneous and off-the-cuff content delivered by dynamic performers.

Host Santagato is a YouTuber who rose to fame on programs like MTV's Guy Court. His magnetic personality and talent have brought him to the forefront of entertainment, garnering over six hundred thousand followers and counting on YouTube alone. Santagato also has a strong presence on SoundCloud and other digital platforms, where his weekly podcast is heard regularly.

A sampling of episodes from The Basement Yard includes “Is Jenny from the Block?,” “Joe's No Good Really Bad Day,” “We're Tryna Get Slimed” and more. Rather than fit into one genre or style, the comedic content delivered by Santagato and Alvarez on the podcast is continually varied and as unpredictable as the hosts themselves. The laughter-inducing podcast tour has taken over cities like Nashville, New York, Chicago and beyond.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 16 at 11 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinArts.org. There will be a ticket delivery date until two weeks before the performance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 14% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 8% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now!