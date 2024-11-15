TAKING WING Comes to the Pantages Theatre in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new show Taking Wing will make its grand debut at The Pantages Theatre in the heart of Minneapolis in Spring 2026. Taking Wing transcends the conventional boundaries of theatre with a unique blend of cutting-edge technology, choreography, Cirque performers, and a powerful narrative.

The cast features an ensemble of performers and a creative team renowned for their work on Broadway and throughout the industry.

Taking Wing tells a story of resilience, transformation, and the human spirit, guaranteed to resonate with audiences of all ages.

Mark your calendars for the Spring 2026 opening at The Pantages Theatre, a historic venue in downtown Minneapolis.

About the Show

Valedes, our narrator Phoenix and a character within the story itself, introduces the audience to the mythical realm of Emimencia—a magical world led by Eminence Maldor and populated by Goblins, Griffins, Fairies and other magical creatures.

The Unfolding Ceremony is about to begin! This is a rite of passage in Crysalee, whereby Flutterpillars become full-fledged Flutterby Fairies—but Flutterpillar Nya is unprepared, preferring to play pretend and imagine life as a Griffin. Several Flutterby Fairies tease and bully Nya because of it, but they are interrupted by their upstanding leader Marika. Nya and Talany are called upon to drink the Fluttering Elixir that will help them grow their wings.

Suddenly, Eminence Maldor, the last known Griffin, joins the celebration and accidentally frightens the attendees—all except for Nya, awestruck, who secretly follows Eminence Maldor leaving the ceremony.

Two Goblins, Kaklin and Freet, emerge from their hiding place. They have snuck into Emimencia with plans to steal the Flutterby Fairy treasures. But seeing the powerful Griffin—a longtime enemy who defeated them in the Great Goblin Invasion long ago—they decide to regroup.

Outside Maldor’s cave, we meet Wolpertinger Shergund, the Griffin’s “guard”—who is obviously too unreliable for the job.

Inside, Maldor dictates into a magic journal, recounting the great Griffin battle and expressing loneliness and the simple need for a true friend. Nya enters and describes the ongoing bullying. Maldor offers to help by giving up claws to create a special goblet for Nya—in exchange for Nya’s promise to return. Nya departs with the goblet, confident that transforming into a full-fledged Flutterby Fairy will finally end the bullying.

Back in Crysalee, Nya shows off the prize goblet. The magic of Eminence Maldor’s goblet turns the Flutterpillar into the most beautiful Flutterby Fairy, but Nya soon learns this is not enough to stop the constant teasing. With a bag of rings from Marika, Nya returns to Maldor’s cave for more support.

