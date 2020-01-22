Sanguine Theatre Company Presents Regional Premiere Of ALLIGATOR SUMMER At The Southern Theater

This February, dive into Alligator Summer: A Southern Gothic Atrocity, the darkly comic memory play of young Antietam Julep coming of age during the reptilian rapture in 1940s Louisiana. Sequestered with his family and neighbors who have well-outstayed their welcome, Antietam discovers that the real blood-thirsty beasts are not the ones that lurk below. With wit, gore, sentiment, idiocy, archetypes, accents, and, of course, gators, Alligator Summer is the guiltiest of pleasures for the refined sadist in all of us.

Alligator Summer was written by Dylan Lamb, described by reviewers as a "playwright of extraordinary talent," and directed by Jillian Robertson, whose prior directorial work has been lauded as "smooth," "sensational," and "seemingly effortless."

Since its founding in 2010, Sanguine Theatre Company has invited audiences in New York and beyond to experience new plays. The Company supports and uplifts emerging playwrights, presenting theatrical work that tells human stories, reflecting and shaping current cultural narratives.

Cast: Gary Keast, Roberta Gibbons, Nora Targonski-OBrien, Jacob Mobley, Marissa Ward, Joey Hamburger, Brighid Burkhalter

Tickets: $20 GA in advance, $24 GA at the door, $12 students, $18 seniors, Pay What You Can Friday show

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2555615894685551/

Website: https://southerntheater.org/shows/alligator-summer-1





