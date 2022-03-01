Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rick Leach Joins Becca Kufrin For THE BACHELOR LIVE ON STAGE At The State Theatre This Month

The event is on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.  

Mar. 1, 2022  

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that Rick Leach from ABC's "The Bachelorette" (season 18) will join The Bachelor Live On Stage which is coming to the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

The Bachelor Live On Stage guarantees a wild night of fun, shocking surprises and a front row seat to the journey you've been watching on TV for years. Experience the ultimate Bachelor Nation fan party with a wildly flirtatious and interactive evening hosted by Minnesota native Becca Kufrin and featuring Rick Leach from "The Bachelorette" (season 18) as your on-stage Bachelor. Filled with audience participation including limo entrances, outrageous group dates and rose ceremonies - it's an evening filled with fun and romance, no strings attached.

Join us for a wildly fun, flirtatious, and interactive evening where local contestants vie for the final rose. Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, who was most recently seen on season seven of Bachelor in Paradise, hosts the ultimate Bachelor Nation fan experience. The tour is sponsored by Kendra Scott and launches March 16, 2022.

Tickets are on sale now to the general public at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.



