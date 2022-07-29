Review: WICKED at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in. Wicked, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz ... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin - smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships ... until the world decides to call one "good" and the other one "wicked."

We all know the musical phenomenon known as Wicked, this musical has become one of the hottest selling shows across the globe! This was my twelfth time seeing this show...so if that says anything with how great it is! I have so many personal memories and connections with this show that has made it so special to me.

It may have been my twelfth time seeing this show, but it's been over a few years since I last saw it. I know the production, songs, story, etc but every time that I have seen it, I always catch something new and especially with this production, the show that I went to had. I also enjoy how each of the talented cast members in this production in particular stays true to their characters but also puts their spins on their characters. There were moments when I was like "oh I don't remember that line, was that added recently?" It was just so good to see the electrifying staging, costumes, set, and the very talented cast!

The cast had such great chemistry Lissa deGuzman (Elphaba) and Jennafer Newberry (Glinda) were so talented and had such great chemistry with each other and I like that they didn't just carbon copy their roles but made them their own and put their own on them. They were both fantastic! Jordan Litz (Fiyero) was fantastic and was perfect for the role. He had great chemistry with both Elphaba and Glinda. John Bolton (Wizard) and Lisa Howard (Madame Morrible) were fantastic in a way you liked their characters even though they were in a way "evil," and they both had me laughing at times. Jake Pederson (Boq) was so great and likable a perfect Boq! I enjoyed Kimberly Immanuel (Nessarose) to me, it was amazing to see an APPI actress embody the role also for Lissa (Elphaba). Also, I still wish "Wicked Witch of the East," was on the original soundtrack, it's so good and I enjoy hearing that song in the show.

The whole cast was just great, this show has intense singing, dancing, and movement, and when thinking about how much stamina and strength that takes for these roles and to be in the production performing it up to eight times a week is mind-blowing!

The audience was loving it! You could tell that a lot of attendees had seen this show more than once as it was really hard not to try and sing along to the great songs but they were cheering and clapping along throughout the entire show! It was great energy!

You don't want to miss this thrillyfying show in Oz at the Orphuem Theatre in Minneapolis!

