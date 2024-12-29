Review: THE HEART SELLERS at Guthrie Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There is something special, and somewhat touching, witnessing a friendship blossom in real time, especially one that is between two people from different cultures but who share more similarities than they originally thought. This is the story that is unfolding in Lloyd Suh’s The Heart Sellers currently playing on the Guthrie Theater’s McGuire Proscenium stage.

Instead of writing the typical story of multiple couples meeting each other at one of their homes, Lloyd Suh has flipped the script and offered the audience the unique perspective of showcasing only the wives’ interactions. By doing so, we are shown the perspective of immigrants who almost feel dragged to a new place. Seemingly giving up their own hopes and dreams for their futures to allow their spouses the ability to pursue their careers.

When Luna, a Filipino immigrant, invites Jane, a South Korean immigrant, to her apartment to celebrate Thanksgiving, the two women begin to peel back the layers of the lives they have lived and the life aspirations that they hold deep within - resulting in a heartfelt and often comedic commentary on the immigrant experience.

As the cast is only comprised of two actors, there is a great amount of pressure on the two to create the mood from the get go. This is no problem for Jenna Agbayani, who from the very first line imbues an immense of amount of heart and charm into Luna. She knows exactly when to play for laughs but she never falters in her delivery when sharing her pain and worry. Proving most evident when it is finally revealed to the audience, why the play is called The Heart Sellers. In just a matter of a few minutes, we are brought to a devastating realization of what it truly means to be an immigrant, and it is all in the actions of Agbavani’s brilliant performance.

Matching her line for line is Juyeon Song who’s portrayal of Jane is a masterclass in character development. When the audience is introduced to her, she is shy, quiet, and reserved but as she begins to find common ground with Luna, she flourishes and breaks out of her self imposed cocoon to become a powerful woman who doesn’t feel the need to abide by anyone else’s rules.

The Heart Sellers is a beautiful story that doesn’t move at a break neck pace but instead builds slowly to create a “day in the life” for two people who have been brought together over the shared experience of being a stranger in a strange land during a holiday that doesn’t mean anything to those who have so recently immigrated to the United States.

Being set in a single apartment, the audience is allowed to feel like a part of the story. As Luna and Jane navigate their new found friendship, they explore their hopes, dreams, and fears. Suh’s work feels so authentic, that when the show comes to a close, the audience is left longing for more of their story and to see where they go next.

While the audience is left wanting more, they seem to leave the theater with a renewed sense of hope and understanding, that even in times when we seem to be uncertain of what the future holds, we can find someone who is in a similar situation. The Heart Sellers is a beautifully spun story that is sure to not only entertain but hopefully provide some inspiration to never give up on your hopes and dreams.

