Review: PRIMARY TRUST at Guthrie Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As the mantra of the fictional town of Cranberry, New York says, “Welcome friend, you’re right on time”. A quote that, as the audience will learn, has a far deeper meaning than just a welcome message on a sign. The Guthrie Theater’s newest production, Primary Trust, may read as a simple plot of a man whose future is in flux. What lives within the piece is a richly told story of a down on his luck man who, despite all of the setbacks he endures, begins to truly find himself.

Kenneth is 38-years old, has a job he loves, a Best Friend, Burt, who he enjoys daily Mai Tais with, and a life that suits his needs. That is until he loses his job at the bookstore and is forced to find a new job. With the encouragement Burt, Kenneth applies for a job at a local bank. As his new career begins, he is forced to come to terms with his past and what that could mean for his future.

Eboni Booth’s remarkable play, the recipient of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, is an often hilarious and yet heartbreaking look at the themes of loss, uncertainty, and how the world views us from afar, while not truly knowing who we are or what we are dealing with.

Kenneth’s whole being is brought to life in an astounding turn by Bryce Michael Wood. He is an absolutely magnetic performer whose smile can light up any space and his ability to show sorrow doesn’t leave a dry eye in the house when needed. His ability to channel every emotion seems like an impossible feat but he does so without missing a beat.

Sharing the stage with Wood is a truly electric performer, Nubia Monks, who embodies so many characters so well, she might be destined to star in a one woman show at some point. Performing as all of the waitresses at Wally’s, the local Tiki bar, as well as a number of patrons, Monks is a beacon of talent that elevates each scene she is a part of. Her true prowess shines most when showing empathy to Kenneth’s predicaments. She exudes true compassion and caring, we should all be so lucky to have someone like her in our lives.

All of this is a testament to Eboni Booth’s writing, she has written such an honest and beautiful story to be performed. It is no wonder that her play is being produced like crazy across the country. She has given such life and humanity to her characters that it feels less like a play the audience is watching and more like a slice of life that we are experiencing with the characters. Her ability to have the audience laughing one minute and sitting in enraptured silence the next is a testament to her monumental talent. There is no questioning why this piece won her the Pulitzer because it is a true masterclass in storytelling.

Taking the words from the page to the stage is Marshall Jones III, an esteemed theater maker who is making his Guthrie debut with Primary Trust. Jones III has crafted a piece that isn’t just about telling the story, he has ensured that the audience is a real part of the story. At times, Kenneth will break the fourth wall and Jones III has ensured that he places his actor in a position that makes us feel as if we are mere feet away from him and being told something in confidence, instead of proclaiming it to a room of people.

Primary Trust is an honest and realistic look at the human experience when we have endured difficult times. It is not just a night at the theater, it is a night to remember and reflect on because at the core of the show, the message is remembering that community is important and that people care what happens to us - especially at times when it seems that no one does.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Minneapolis / St. Paul News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...