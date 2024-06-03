Review: JOHNNY SKEEKY; OR, THE REMEDY FOR EVERYTHING at Theater Latté Da

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The high seas are calling you aboard a luxury yacht anchored off the coast of Florida. Although the interiors may be charming and welcoming, the vicious cast of characters may not be.

Theater Latté Da’s newest mounting, Johnny Skeeky; or, The Remedy for Everything, is a hysterical re-imagining of Puccini’s comedic opera Gianni Schicchi. Adapted by the illustrious duo of Bradley Greenwald and Steven Epp. Skeeky, Is a hilarious journey through the stages of coming to terms with the loss of a loved one on the horizon of death and the vultures who wait just on the other side of death’s door, waiting to see what they can scrounge up in the aftermath.

When Bobo, the patriarch of the family, and founder of an extremely successful fish sticks company, is on his death bed, his gorgeous yet brainless family waits by with anticipation of the massive fortune that they are set to inherit. Periodically Bobo slips to the other side to be at peace but his caring nurse, Laurie, refuses to let him go and brings him back to the world of the living countless times a day.

Realizing he may have made a mistake with his will, he requests that Laurie and his nephew, Ricky, find the will that he has hidden and bring it to him to remedy the mistake. Unfortunately, while they are gone looking for it, the inevitable happens. Without Laurie there to bring him back, Bobo passes, thus thrusting the family into a chaotic tailspin of trying to figure out how to fix the will that seems to have completely cut them out.

While the original source material differs quite a bit from what is presented in Skeeky, the concept remains the same, seeming to live in a circle of hell where everyone around you seems to be after something and they will do anything to get it. Greenwald and Epp have created a wonderfully comedic rendition of Puccini’s opera, bringing his work to a new audience in a fresh way.

Not only have Greenwald and Epp written the play, they also act, and direct it. A difficult feat for any talented triple threat to pull off but these two gentleman make it look effortless. They clearly know the script inside and out and it shows, as their comedic timing is impeccable and they bounce off one another like old friends (which they are).

The rest of the cast is equally hilarious, though some of them are not used to their full abilities but that is only due to the length of the show. There are times when the audience craves more from the story but then it is over in a blink (not a complaint, just an observation).

Theater Latté Da has another certified hit on their hands with Johnny Skeeky; or, The Remedy for Everything. It is full of life, comedy, heart, and even some death. So grab your suitcase and sneak aboard for a night of laughs and gorgeous music.

