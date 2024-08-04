Review: DREAM OF ME at Theatre In The Round

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



This story is about a girl named Mia who is grieving her husband's death. Mia begs her friend Tanna, who is in the process of making an AI dream device, to let her try it out so she can see him again, as she feels it will help her in the grieving process. The first few times she uses it, she sees her husband and remembers him, but then things take a turn when AI gets involved more.

This was a three-person cast, and all the actors were great in their roles and had good chemistry. They used props and sets effectively for various scenes in the lab, Mia's home, and the dream sequences with Mia's husband. The costumes were nice, the dance sequences were good, and the music played throughout had a dream theme.

The script was good, and I could see this show being expanded further, as they kept it to 50 minutes for the festival. With AI's growing presence in our lives, the subject and source material felt very relevant. The ending was satisfying, and I don't want to give anything away, but I recommend seeing this production at the Minnesota Fringe. For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Dream of Me is by Team Rand-McKay, created by Cara White & Hedy Rand-McKay.

