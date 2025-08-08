Review: ALL YOUR SHIMMERING GOLD at Rarig Stoll Thrust Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All Your Shimmering Gold is a striking and unexpected fusion of Richard Wagner's Das Rheingold and the modern-day corporate world, presented by four employees of defense contractor Northrop Grumman. The show brings a fresh, almost absurdist lens to Wagner’s opera, examining themes of power, greed, and ambition in the context of the high-stakes corporate environment these performers inhabit every day.

The production is surprisingly captivating, especially when you realize that the cast — Michael Torsch, Mads Granlund, Caleb Byers, Simone Bernadette, and Genevieve Waterbury — aren’t professional opera singers but still manage to bring genuine emotional weight to the piece. Torsch, who also serves as creator and performer, gives a standout performance, channeling both the personal struggles of a tech worker and the grandiose passions of Wagner’s characters. His prior work, such as A Cult Classic and Kaboom with Sheep Theater, clearly informs his approach, adding depth and humor to his portrayal.

Granlund, who co-created the show, also serves as the Costume Designer and poet, offering a unique perspective on the production. The costumes cleverly straddle the line between corporate and mythological, giving the characters a fittingly surreal look. His poetic touch brings an additional layer of creativity, adding some thought-provoking moments to the show. Byers, Bernadette, and Waterbury all bring their own distinct energy to the performance, making each character feel alive and relevant in both the corporate setting and the epic narrative of Das Rheingold.

The show’s minimalist set — designed to reflect the sterile, tech-centric world of Northrop Grumman — feels right at home in the small performance space. It’s not flashy, but it works, letting the music and the performances take center stage. Lauren Strauss and Joni Griffith provide the music, and while the performers aren’t opera-trained, they create a powerful, raw energy that matches the opera’s themes of greed and betrayal. The musical direction helps underscore the tension between the characters' mundane office lives and the timeless drama of Wagner’s opera.

The pacing can be slow at times, especially during quieter, more introspective moments, but the show still holds your attention. There’s something oddly mesmerizing about seeing corporate drones in a conference room singing about mythical treasures and godly ambitions. The show doesn’t just entertain — it also makes you reflect on the intersection between business, power, and personal ambition, all while maintaining a playful sense of absurdity.

Ultimately, All Your Shimmering Gold is a creative and thoughtful exploration of how ancient themes still ring true today, even in the most unlikely of settings. It's an experimental and sometimes weird mix of opera and modern corporate life, but it’s one that pays off in unexpected ways. The Minnesota Fringe Festival has a reputation for showcasing unique, boundary-pushing performances, and this show is no exception. It’s a fun, thought-provoking experience that’s worth seeing.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

