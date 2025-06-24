Review: A PINK TRIANGLE at Phoenix Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thereâ€™s no gentle way into A Pink Triangle, and thatâ€™s exactly the point. This new play by Kirby Taylor, now running at Phoenix Theater in Minneapolis, wastes no time setting its toneâ€”grim, intimate, and deeply human. Set in a Nazi concentration camp, the story focuses on a father and son forced into proximity after years of silence, betrayal, and shame. Itâ€™s heavy material, but what emerges is a tightly focused, emotionally charged drama that lingers long after the lights come up.

David Michaeli plays Lars, a young gay man imprisoned and marked with a pink triangle. Heâ€™s joined in the camp by his estranged father, Hansâ€”played by Robb Kruegerâ€”whose disgust for his sonâ€™s sexuality is as immediate as the threat of the guards outside their cell. The dynamic between them is volatile, and Michaeli and Krueger handle it with a quiet intensity that makes the playâ€™s silences just as powerful as its dialogue.

Michaeli brings a raw honesty to Lars, avoiding easy sentiment in favor of something more grounded and restrained. His performance builds steadily, and when it breaks through, it hits hard. Krueger gives Hans a rigid presence, one that graduallyâ€”and believablyâ€”crumbles as guilt, fear, and memory close in. Together, they create a dynamic that feels heartbreakingly real, even in the playâ€™s more stylized moments.

Directed by Kjer Whiting, the production is stripped down to its essentials. The set is minimal, almost barren, which feels appropriate given the subject matter. Lighting and sound are used sparingly but effectivelyâ€”just enough to frame the emotional beats without getting in the way. Itâ€™s the kind of show that relies entirely on the strength of the writing and performances, and thankfully, both deliver.

At just over an hour, A Pink Triangle doesnâ€™t overstay its welcome. It tells one storyâ€”two men in a room, with everything theyâ€™ve left unsaidâ€”and tells it well. Thereâ€™s no sweeping narrative, no grand resolution. Just a slow, painful reckoning between a father who refused to accept his son and a son who no longer has the luxury of pretending thatâ€™s okay.

This isnâ€™t a flashy production, and it doesnâ€™t need to be. Itâ€™s raw, focused, and honestâ€”and sometimes thatâ€™s more than enough.

Photo courtesy of Kirby Taylor

