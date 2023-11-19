Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Guthrie Theater

Perhaps one of the greatest holiday traditions of Twin Cities families is to visit the Guthrie Theater for their annual viewing of A Christmas Carol, the timeless story which follows a miserly old man with a heart of steel, who refuses to allow Christmas to fill his life with the light and joy that the season brings. Pulling out all the stops, this year’s iteration has been brought to life in gorgeous fashion.

One of the biggest challenges of presenting an annual production, such as A Christmas Carol, is how to make it fresh and unique for each year’s audiences. Whether it be adding cutting edge set pieces/projections, crafting new costumes, or adding unheard musical arrangements, the Guthrie never fails to spice it up for audiences members, fresh and returning.

Bringing the streets of 1843 London to life in vibrant splendor is Matt Saunders’ collection of set pieces, miniatures, and projection work which isn’t only beautiful to look at but are truly immersive. The use of a double turntable provides a device for our beloved characters to interact while remaining stationary while allowing the audience to see different points of view, in real time, as it slowly rotates.

Saunders’ work is on full display during Fezziwig’s annual Christmas party, which is the highlight of act one. Sadly, it seems to come and go so soon which leaves the audience craving more (which is intended to be a high compliment).

For those who are unfamiliar with the source material and have only viewed one or two adaptations previously, this year’s production provides a wonderful introduction to the dialogue and deeper moments pulled from the original novel. The depth of Lavina Jadhwani’s script, combining familiar dialogue with the more intricate and lyrical phrases of the novel, is a remarkable breath of fresh air which takes the story to new, beautiful, and more authentic heights.

As the miserly, Ebenezer Scrooge, Matthew Saldivar brings a younger perspective to the role. Decidedly choosing to deliver a more subdued and seemingly understanding Scrooge then we are used to. Although it is a different approach, Saldivar’s choices succeed in making the audience more endeared to him throughout Scrooge’s journey of self discovery and growth. Not to mention, the amount of sheer joy Saldivar is allowed to exude when he wakes on Christmas morning, eliciting thunderous laughter from the audience on more than one occasion.

Whilst the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Christmas Present provide their usual mix of joyful and sorrowful moments. The real showstopper of the night is the appearance of the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. It is rare that audiences are provided with a moment of true terror on stage but the Guthrie has never shied away from using Yet to Come as the nightmare inducing moment we have come to expect and this year is no exception. From the immense fog to the towering behemoth of his form, Yet to Come proves to be just the thing to shake Scrooge (and the audience) to wake him up to the consequences of his actions.

The audience may know the story but they can only anticipate how well it will be brought to life. In this case it is easy to declare that the Guthrie has done it again, crafting a spectacular production that is just the thing to get you into the Christmas spirit. So, shake off those “Humbugs" that are bubbling under the surface, grab a cup of eggnog, and in the immortal words of Tiny Tim, declare, “God Bless Us, Everyone”!