Quirky Comedy DOG LOGIC Opens At Theatre In The Round

Theatre in the Round Players (TRP) continues its 68th Season with Tom Strelich's quirky comedy, Dog Logic, in weekend performances from February 14 through March 8.

This quirky comedy is a look into the mind of Hertel Daggett, a reclusive ex-hippie who lives in a junk pile and talks to dead animals as the owner of an abandoned pet cemetery. But his monologues and musings are interrupted when a smarmy real-estate magnate unleashes Hertel's ex-wife and his long-lost mother against him in a plot to develop his cemetery into a shopping mall.

Miriam Monasch directs the 4-member cast, with sets designed by Latoya Dennis, costumes by Deb Murphy, and lighting by Adam Reinke.

An audience discussion with members of the company will follow the matinee performance on Sunday, March 1. Tickets are $22. For information, call the theatre's box office at 612-333-3010 or visit its website at www.TheatreintheRound.org.





