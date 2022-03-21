New Lee Blessing Play THE FAMILY LINE to be Presented at Stage North

Stage North, the Twin Cities' newest professional theater, has announced its next production: The Family Line, a new play by Lee Blessing.

This electrifying and timely new play takes place entirely in a car. A man and his mixed- race grandson, meeting for the first time, drive cross-country to Minneapolis to bring the smart and sullen fifteen year old to his birth father after his mother's death. In those 24 hours, each of their lives will be altered in ways they never expected, even as they arrive during the most tumultuous time in the city's history.

Playwright Lee Blesssing, a native of Minnetonka, is among the country's premiere dramatists, with productions ranging from Broadway to regional theaters around the country and the world. His trademark intelligence, wit and insight into the human condition are all on crackling display in this remarkable and timely drama, showcasing one of America's best playwrights at the height of his formidable story-telling powers.

The roles of grandfather and grandson will be played by Bob Davis and Hunter Reeve. Davis is a Guthrie veteran of 30 years and generally acknowledged as one of the finest actors in the Twin Cities. Reeve, a graduate of Augsburg College and the Penumbra Summer Institute, is a hugely talented young actor making his professional debut. The entire production is under the direction of Stage North artistic director Peter Moore.

The Family Line will open on April 1 at 7:30pm and run Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 for just three weeks through April 17. All performances are at the beautifully renovated Capri Theater on West Broadway in Minneapolis. Tickets are $20 ($10 if you're under 30 years old) and can be reserved at stagenorthmpls.org or Ticketleap.com.