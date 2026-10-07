NEIGHBORHOOD 3: REQUISITION OF DOOM to Open at Duluth Playhouse
Dan Prevette and Jess Hughes reunite in the intimate Lab space alongside Luke Hiland and Elsa Persson.
Duluth Playhouse will present Neighborhood 3: Requisition of Doom, running October 22 through November 8 in the Lab.
Written by Jennifer Haley (Hemlock Grove, Mindhunter), this darkly funny, wildly creepy play follows a group of suburban kids who become obsessed with a horror video game. The setting? A neighborhood of identical houses. The goal? Smash through an army of zombies to escape. But when the game begins to bleed into reality, the line between the virtual world and real life starts to disappear. The result is an unforgettable theatrical ride with “an affectingly gruesome finale” (Variety).
After starring opposite one another in Dial M for Murder, Dan Prevette and Jess Hughes reunite as Dad and Mom, alongside Luke Hiland as Son and Elsa Persson as Daughter. Audiences won't want to miss seeing this talented local cast up close in the Playhouse's intimate Lab space.
The production is co-produced with The Sound Company, who use theatre to catalyze community conversation. Following each Sunday matinee, audiences are invited to join Men as Peacemakers in the NorShor Theatre mezzanine for a community conversation to explore the production's themes of technology, isolation, and violence. Together, audiences will consider how technology can contribute to isolation, how isolation can affect our relationships and communities, and how those conditions can create pathways toward violence.
With its blend of suburban satire, psychological suspense, and horror, Neighborhood 3: Requisition of Doom offers audiences more than Halloween thrills. It creates an opportunity to look at some very real questions about the ways technology shapes our lives and our connections with one another.
Photo Credit: N3RD-1: Luke Hiland, Elsa Persson, Dan Prevette, Jess Hughes
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