Video: Director Joseph Haj Breaks Down WAITING FOR GODOT at Guthrie Theater

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Guthrie Theater has posted a Q&A video featuring director Joseph Haj unpacking the ideas behind WAITING FOR GODOT, offering audiences a window into the thinking that shaped the production now running on the Wurtele Thrust Stage. In the clip, Haj tackles the question of absurdism head-on, framing Samuel Beckett's play not as a departure from reality but as a reflection of it. "Everything that happens in the play is simply true," Haj says, even when the circumstances feel unfamiliar to an audience.

Haj traces the play's origins to Beckett's own experience during World War II, when the playwright served in the French Resistance and worked as an ambulance driver, witnessing the devastation of the war firsthand. According to Haj, Beckett wrote the play in the aftermath of that collapse, when the old institutions of government, religion, and academia had crumbled and nothing had yet risen to replace them. "Waiting for Godot sits in the hallway between rooms," Haj explains, describing the play as a meditation on the human search for purpose amid that uncertainty.

Haj connects that historical moment to the present, arguing that the play's questions about broken systems and absent replacements still resonate. "We're in the hallway in the way that I think Beckett was when he wrote the play," he says, calling the work ultimately "a story of how we get on."

The video follows a recent BroadwayWorld review of the Guthrie's production, which marks the theater's first staging of the Beckett classic in more than 50 years.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 13 Hrs 42 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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