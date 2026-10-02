Video: Director Joseph Haj Breaks Down WAITING FOR GODOT at Guthrie Theater
Director Joseph Haj explains why Beckett's postwar play still speaks to audiences today.
Guthrie Theater has posted a Q&A video featuring director Joseph Haj unpacking the ideas behind WAITING FOR GODOT, offering audiences a window into the thinking that shaped the production now running on the Wurtele Thrust Stage. In the clip, Haj tackles the question of absurdism head-on, framing Samuel Beckett's play not as a departure from reality but as a reflection of it. "Everything that happens in the play is simply true," Haj says, even when the circumstances feel unfamiliar to an audience.
Haj traces the play's origins to Beckett's own experience during World War II, when the playwright served in the French Resistance and worked as an ambulance driver, witnessing the devastation of the war firsthand. According to Haj, Beckett wrote the play in the aftermath of that collapse, when the old institutions of government, religion, and academia had crumbled and nothing had yet risen to replace them. "Waiting for Godot sits in the hallway between rooms," Haj explains, describing the play as a meditation on the human search for purpose amid that uncertainty.
Haj connects that historical moment to the present, arguing that the play's questions about broken systems and absent replacements still resonate. "We're in the hallway in the way that I think Beckett was when he wrote the play," he says, calling the work ultimately "a story of how we get on."
The video follows a recent BroadwayWorld review of the Guthrie's production, which marks the theater's first staging of the Beckett classic in more than 50 years.
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