Cast Set for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at Children's Theatre Company

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Children's Theatre Company has revealed the complete cast and creative team for the hotly-anticipated return engagement of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! which will run from November 3, 2026-January 3, 2027, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Friday, November 6, 2026, at 7pm. Featuring a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin, the production will be directed once again by CTC Core Company member Dean Holt, with music direction by Jason Hansen and Victor Zupanc, and choreography by Karla Grotting. The production is adapted from How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss.

This is the 14th time CTC has produced this show, which they originally commissioned and premiered in 1994. It also marks the ninth time CTC Core Company member Reed Sigmund will portray The Grinch.

CTC's beloved holiday tradition Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! returns after last year's sold-out run. In this hit musical spectacular, the grumpy green Grinch hatches a plan to steal Christmas from the cheerful Whos of Who-ville-snatching trees, swiping stockings, and sneaking away with every last present. But when one small voice and a spark of holiday spirit shine through, The Grinch begins to discover the true meaning of Christmas. Filled with music, mischief, and Seussian charm, this joyful production sparkles with laughs, warmth, and a little holiday magic your family will love.

CTC's production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a favorite across generations and celebrates the end of the calendar year. During this festive season, CTC is proud to spotlight the charitable year-end support that makes this work possible.

As a nonprofit organization, CTC relies on the generosity of our community to create extraordinary theatre experiences. Nearly half of CTC's annual budget comes from philanthropic contributions of all sizes.

When individuals, corporations, and philanthropic organizations donate to CTC, every dollar is poured directly back into the work on and off stage-funding productions, creating scholarships, supporting staff and artists, and sharing transformative theatre onstage, in classrooms, and throughout the community. This contributed financial support ensures there are no barriers to participation, and allows CTC to continue to educate, challenge, and inspire young people and their communities.

A gift of $25 covers the cost of one student matinee ticket.

A gift of $100 welcomes a family to any CTC show through the ACT Pass program.

A gift of $400 offers a full scholarship to one student attending a Theatre Arts Training class.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! runs November 3, 2026, through January 3, 2027, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. This show is great for all ages. Tickets may be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/grinch or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $25.

The adult cast of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! features Reed Sigmund (member, CTC Core Company) as The Grinch, Dean Holt (member, CTC Core Company) as Old Max, Matthew Hall as JP Who, Autumn Ness (member, CTC Core Company) as Mama Who, Adam Qualls as Grandpa Who, and Suzie Juul as Grandma Who. The adult Who ensemble includes Aidan Folvag (member, CTC Acting Cohort; Understudy - Grandpa Who/JP Who), Ben Glisczinski (Grandpa Who), Elisheva Scheuer (member, CTC Acting Cohort; Understudy - Grandma Who), and Chauncy Thomas (member, CTC Core Company; Understudy - Grandpa Who/Old Max).

The student cast of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! features Luciana Erika Mayer as Young Max, Matea Córdova Stuart as Cindy-Lou Who, Julia Wissink as Betty-Lou Who, Truman Bednar as Danny Who, Aliya Bailey as Annie Who, Kelilah Berwald as Boo Who (Understudy - Cindy-Lou Who), Miles Rauk as Who Child, and Charles Foster as Who Child. The student Who ensemble includes Maeve Finn, Brecken Lee (Understudy - Annie Who), Nicole Rush-Reese, Eowyn Scullard, Bastion Westerberg, and Ellie Grace Wolowitz.

The adult understudies include Brandon Brooks (Grinch, Old Max), Antonisia (Nisi) Collins (member, CTC Core Company; Grandma Who, Mama Who, Who Ensemble), Bradley Johnson (JP Who, Who Ensemble), and Angela Steele (Mama Who, Young Max, Betty-Lou Who, Who Ensemble).

The student understudies include Matt Axtman (Who Ensemble), Brody Breen (Danny Who, Who Ensemble), Emily Ann Cleary (Who Ensemble), and Fiona Kocaman (Who Ensemble).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 11 Hrs 30 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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