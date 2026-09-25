Review: A CHORUS LINE at Duluth Playhouse

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Duluth Playhouse is starting its 2026–27 season with A Chorus Line, a musical that puts the lives of performers at the center of the story.

Set during an audition for a Broadway musical, the show follows a group of dancers competing for a limited number of spots. As the audition continues, the performers are asked to talk about their lives, their experiences and what brought them to the stage. What could easily be a story simply about getting a job becomes something much more personal.

That is what makes A Chorus Line such an enduring musical. Behind every performer is a story, and the show gives those stories a chance to be heard. It looks at the excitement of performing while also acknowledging the rejection, uncertainty and sacrifices that can come with choosing theatre as a career.

The production is directed by Amber Burns, with choreography by Kayla Schiltgen and music direction by Victoria Wright. One of the highlights of this production is its strong connection to the local theatre community, with nearly the entire company made up of local artists.

The cast includes Suzie Baer as Cassie Ferguson, Leslie Otero as Diana Morales, Kiersten MacGregor as Judy Turner, Kelly Killorin as Val Clark, Becca Gibbs as Bebe Benzenheimer, Celeste Lau as Connie Wong, Tyler Railey as Maggie Winslow, Brianna Hall-Nelson as Sheila Bryant and Joe Birdseye as Zach. They are joined by a large ensemble filling out the audition room.

Of course, A Chorus Line wouldn't be complete without its memorable score by Marvin Hamlisch, with lyrics by Edward Kleban. Songs including "One," "What I Did for Love," "At the Ballet" and "I Hope I Get It" have become staples of musical theatre and help tell the performers' stories along the way.

There is something especially appropriate about opening a theatre season with a show about performers. A Chorus Line isn't just about the people audiences see under the lights. It is about the work, determination and personal investment that happens before anyone takes the stage.

That message still connects with audiences more than five decades after the musical first arrived on Broadway. The theatre may change, performers may change and audiences may change, but the desire to perform and be part of something bigger remains.

For Duluth Playhouse, A Chorus Line is a fitting way to begin a new season. It celebrates the performers who take the stage, the stories they carry with them and the love of theatre that keeps them coming back.

All photos provided by Duluth Playhouse

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