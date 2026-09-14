Video: MYSTIC PIZZA Cast Gets Nostalgic Ahead of Ordway Center Run

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Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has posted a short video featuring the cast of Mystic Pizza: A New Musical getting into character, offering fans a glimpse of the show's leading women ahead of its Saint Paul engagement. The clip, shared on the theatre's YouTube channel, plays up the show's 1980s setting with a nostalgic, playful tone.

Mystic Pizza: A New Musical is based on the 1988 film of the same name, the movie widely credited with launching Julia Roberts's career. The stage adaptation follows the story's themes of life, love, and friendship, set to a soundtrack built from hits of the 80s and 90s rather than an original score.

The production opens up shop at Ordway Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota, running October 6 through 11. The engagement marks the latest addition to the venue's slate of touring and pre-Broadway productions passing through the Twin Cities.

More information and tickets for the run are available through the Ordway's website.

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