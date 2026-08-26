Brandon Raghu Named Executive Director of Duluth Playhouse

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The Duluth Playhouse Board of Directors has announced that Brandon Raghu has been named the organization's new Executive Director. Raghu will lead the Playhouse as it continues to expand its artistic, educational, and community impact across the Northland.

“Brandon brings a rare combination of strategic vision, financial and operational expertise, and a deep passion for the arts,” said Sue Ross, Board President. “Following a comprehensive search process that included representatives from our Board, staff, and community, Brandon emerged as the clear choice to lead the Playhouse. Throughout the process, he distinguished himself through his collaborative leadership style, thoughtful approach to organizational growth, commitment to community impact, and genuine belief in the power of theatre to enrich lives. I am confident that Brandon's experience, perspective, and leadership will strengthen the Playhouse and position us for continued growth, innovation, and success.”

Raghu recently served as the Managing Director of Yellow Tree Theatre in Osseo, Minnesota, where he oversaw the organization's financial, operational, and strategic functions. During his tenure, he led financial and fundraising initiatives that contributed to a few of the theatre's highest grossing years, while advancing bold artistry that brought artists and audiences together, reinforcing its role as a vital cultural gathering place.

In addition to his administrative leadership, Raghu has produced, directed, and assisted more than 40 productions across professional settings, including recent work with the Guthrie Theater, Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival, and the Phipps Center for the Arts. In 2024, American Theatre recognized Raghu as one of six “Theatre Workers You Should Know,” recognizing his contributions as both an artist and arts administrator.

“I am honored to join Duluth Playhouse as Executive Director and grateful to the Board of Directors for the trust they have placed in me,” said Raghu. “I am excited to lead the Playhouse into its next chapter, working alongside our talented staff, artists, and community to build on its remarkable legacy. Together, we will ensure exceptional theatre continues to thrive across the Northland.”

The Duluth Playhouse Board of Directors and staff look forward to welcoming Raghu and working with him to advance the organization's mission while creating new opportunities for artistic excellence, community engagement, and long-term sustainability.

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