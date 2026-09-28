Video: INDECENT at Theater Latté Da

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Theater Latté Da has released the official trailer for INDECENT, offering a first look at its staging of Paula Vogel's play with music. The brief preview sets the tone for a story built around censorship, artistry and the risks a company of performers took to bring a controversial script to the stage.

INDECENT is inspired by the true story of Sholem Asch's Yiddish drama God of Vengeance and the obscenity trial that followed its 1923 debut. Vogel's play, featuring a score and original music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva, follows a troupe of actors determined to perform the work despite the backlash it provoked, tracking their journey across continents and decades. The production is described as a meditation on censorship, nationalism and the policing of queer love, framed by the company as 'a play about a play, and the artists who risked everything to tell it.'

Theater Latté Da's production is directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh, with music direction by Spencer Chandler and movement direction by Emily Michaels King. The show runs at the company's Ritz Theater home in Minneapolis, with the trailer arriving as part of the marketing rollout for the run.

The trailer follows other video content Theater Latté Da has shared around the production, including a behind-the-scenes look at the staging and a time lapse of the scenic build at the Ritz Theater.

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