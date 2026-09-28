Video: INDECENT at Theater Latté Da
The klezmer-infused play traces a Yiddish theater troupe's fight to stage a work branded obscene.
Theater Latté Da has released the official trailer for INDECENT, offering a first look at its staging of Paula Vogel's play with music. The brief preview sets the tone for a story built around censorship, artistry and the risks a company of performers took to bring a controversial script to the stage.
INDECENT is inspired by the true story of Sholem Asch's Yiddish drama God of Vengeance and the obscenity trial that followed its 1923 debut. Vogel's play, featuring a score and original music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva, follows a troupe of actors determined to perform the work despite the backlash it provoked, tracking their journey across continents and decades. The production is described as a meditation on censorship, nationalism and the policing of queer love, framed by the company as 'a play about a play, and the artists who risked everything to tell it.'
Theater Latté Da's production is directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh, with music direction by Spencer Chandler and movement direction by Emily Michaels King. The show runs at the company's Ritz Theater home in Minneapolis, with the trailer arriving as part of the marketing rollout for the run.
The trailer follows other video content Theater Latté Da has shared around the production, including a behind-the-scenes look at the staging and a time lapse of the scenic build at the Ritz Theater.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Hollywood; Lights, Camera Dance
Collide Theatrical Dance Company (10/15-10/25)
|
When Autumn Falls: An Evening of Song with Nichole Carey
Crooners Supper Club (10/05-10/05)
|
Student Matinee: Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE Featuring TU Dance
Northrop (10/02-10/30)
|
Rocky Horror Picture Show Original Cast Spooktacular Tour with Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, and Patricia Quinn
Hennepin Arts (10/01-10/01)
|
Outlander in Concert
State (10/22-10/22)
|
Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol
State (11/24-11/24)
|
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Northrop (2/11-2/11)
|
Kate Wallich & Perfume Genius: “The Lesson”
Northrop (4/01-4/01)
|
Songbook Series: Up, Up & Away
Hanifl Performing Arts Center (Lakeshore Players Theatre) (10/18-10/18)
|
ndigo Girls with special guest Linda Perry
State (10/21-10/21)