MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Is Coming to Mystic Lake March 1

The hit Broadway musical "Million Dollar Quartet" is coming to the Mystic Showroom on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 7 p.m. Based off true historical events, "Million Dollar Quartet" portrays the iconic story of when four of rock 'n' roll's greatest artists - Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins - came together for an impromptu recording session at Sun Records, later regarded by many as a landmark event in music history.

Featuring Daniel Durston as Elvis Presley, Peter Oyloe as Johnny Cash, Billy Rude as Jerry Lee Lewis and Austin Hohnke as Carl Perkins, "Million Dollar Quartet" is an energetic show packed with rock 'n' roll classics. The musical features popular songs such as "Folsom Prison Blues," "Fever," "Long Tall Sally," "See You Later Alligator," "Great Balls of Fire," "Blue Suede Shoes" and "I Walk the Line."

Tickets to see "Million Dollar Quartet" at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, in the Mystic Showroom are on sale now starting at $25. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.

"Million Dollar Quartet" is a critically acclaimed musical inspired by the extraordinary true story of the famed 1956 recording session that brought together four talented rock 'n' roll icons in Memphis, Tennessee - Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. Widely considered to be a landmark event in music history, a newspaper later wrote of the impromptu jam session that "this quartet could sell a million," thus forever dubbing the group as "The Million Dollar Quartet." The "Million Dollar Quartet" musical is an energetic, award-winning show that brings that legendary night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations, amidst the backdrop of timeless hits. For more information, visit milliondollarquartet.net.

Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, the premier gaming facility in the Midwest, continually creates new, fun and exciting entertainment experiences for its guests. Mystic Lake offers gaming, distinctive bars and restaurants, headline performers, unique special events, and luxurious accommodations. Located 25 minutes southwest of Minneapolis/St. Paul in Prior Lake.

Visit Mystic Lake in RiverSouth - Land of Big Fun! RiverSoutha?? is a joint public-private collaboration promoting premier entertainment destinations just minutes from Minneapolis. With four of Minnesota's biggest attractions just four miles apart, there's fun around every bend. Partners include Canterbury Park, Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, Valleyfair, the Renaissance Festival, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, and the cities of Prior Lake and Shakopee.





