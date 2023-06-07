JOHNNY SKEEKY; OR, THE REMEDY FOR EVERYTHING World Premiere & More Set for Theater Latté Da 2023-24 Season

Theater Latté Da has revealed its 2023-2024 season. The award-winning company will launch a slate of productions that encompass the organization’s continued commitment to producing new and boldly re-imagined musical theater, each led by a different guest director. Season 26 begins with William Finn and James Lapine’s FALSETTOS, followed by the return of last season’s holiday favorite CHRISTMAS AT THE LOCAL; a music-infused production of Olivier Award-winning Irish dramedy STONES IN HIS POCKETS by Marie Jones; the poignant, powerful musical THE COLOR PURPLE, adapted from Alice Walker’s novel and directed and choreographed by Kelli Foster Warder; the World Premiere of comic opera JOHNNY SKEEKY; OR, THE REMEDY FOR EVERYTHING by Bradley Greenwald and Steven Epp, a reimagining of Puccini’s comic opera Gianni Schicchi; and the annual NEXT FESTIVAL, dedicated to the development of new musicals and plays with music.

Artistic Director Peter Rothstein says, “Our 26th season is filled with compelling stories, dynamic music, big ideas, and joy–crafted by extraordinary artists.”

“We are proud to be presenting a season that captures everything our community tells us they love about Theater Latté Da: works both familiar and new, brimming with innovation and adventure, insight and heart. We can’t wait to share these experiences with Minnesota audiences,” shares Managing Director Elisa Spencer-Kaplan.

Theater Latté Da opens the season with FALSETTOS (September 20 - November 5, 2023), with music and lyrics by William Finn, book by William Finn and James Lapine. The production will be directed by Meredith McDonough (Guthrie Theater’s Emma), with music direction by Jason Hansen and choreography by Emily Michaels King.

Hilarious, heartbreaking and utterly unique, Falsettos is a contemporary musical about family, relationships, bar mitzvahs, baseball and AIDS. When Marvin leaves his wife, Trina, and son, Jason, to be with his lover, Whizzer, confusion is unleashed, but so is the power and possibility of chosen family and choosing to love.

During the holiday season, Theater Latté Da will bring last season’s festive hit CHRISTMAS AT THE LOCAL (November 21 – December 31, 2023) back to the Ritz Theater stage. Developed as part of NEXT, TLD’s new works program, the piece features Dylan Thomas’ beloved poem A Child’s Christmas in Wales about his snow-filled, boyhood memories with music by Celtic composers Cerys Matthews and Mason Neely, as well as “The Longing for Amazing Peace” with music by Chastity Brown and lyrics by Dr. Maya Angelou. Originally created by Peter Rothstein and Larissa Kokernot, this year the production will be directed by Larissa Kokernot and will again feature music direction and orchestrations by Jason Hansen.

On a cold winter’s night, a group of locals gather to raise a glass and play a tune, calling forth the spirit of the holidays through story and song. Voices blend, memories are rekindled, and a bit of mystery hangs in the air in the return of Theater Latté Da's rousing celebration of the season.

In January, Marie Jones’ winningly poignant and hilarious Irish comedy STONES IN HIS POCKETS (January 24 - February 25, 2024)–a long-running hit on London’s West End heralded as “inventive and riotously funny” (Associated Press)–will come to life under the direction of Marcela Lorca, with music direction and orchestrations by Jason Hansen.

A rural Irish village is turned upside down by the arrival of an American film crew. When Charlie and Jake are cast as extras in the movie, they discover that Hollywood’s romanticized Ireland stands in stark contrast to the reality of their daily lives. This Olivier Award-winning comedy is a joyful, poignant tale brought to life by two actors portraying a colorful cast of dozens.

In spring, the epic THE COLOR PURPLE (March 20 - May 5, 2024) takes the stage in a new production directed and choreographed by Kelli Foster Warder. The musical is based on the novel by Alice Walker, with book by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. This co-production will transfer to Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, NY following its Twin Cities run.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and adapted for the stage by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Marsha Norman, this stirring family chronicle follows the inspirational Celie as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope, to discover her own unique voice and place in the world.

Season 25 concludes with the World Premiere of JOHNNY SKEEKY; OR, THE REMEDY FOR EVERYTHING (May 29 - July 7, 2024). Developed though TLD’s NEXT new works program, the show was seen in process as part of the 2022 NEXT Festival. JOHNNY SKEEKY is a reimagining of Puccini’s comic opera Gianni Schicchi created and directed by Bradley Greenwald and Steven Epp. Robert Elhai provides orchestrations, with music direction by Sonja Thompson.

First love and old friendship face off against greed and hypocrisy aboard a tricked-out yacht anchored off the coast of Miami in Bradley Greenwald and Steven Epp’s witty, contemporary libretto, sung to Puccini’s glorious score.

Theater Latté Da continues its robust commitment to new work with their NEXT FESTIVAL in Summer 2024. The festival showcases three new works that stretch the boundaries of musical storytelling, where audience members are invited into the ground floor of the creative process.

New in Season 26, Theater Latté Da will offer weekday matinee options during each run. The company will also launch the Row A for All initiative, offering pay-what-you-can pricing for first-row tickets at select performances throughout the season with the convenience of purchasing in advance.

Season tickets are currently on sale, with packages starting at $128.50. Call the box office at 612-339-3003 or purchase online at Latteda.org.

SEASON 26

FALSETTOS

Music and Lyrics by William Finn

Book by William Finn and James Lapine

Directed by Meredith McDonough

Music Direction by Jason Hansen

Choreography by Emily Michaels King

September 20 - November 5, 2023



CHRISTMAS AT THE LOCAL (Season Add-On)

Featuring Dylan Thomas’ A Child’s Christmas in Wales

Composed by Cerys Matthews and Mason Neely

and “The Longing for Amazing Peace”

Music by Chastity Brown and Lyrics by Dr. Maya Angelou

Production by Peter Rothstein and Larissa Kokernot

Directed by Larissa Kokernot

Music Direction and Orchestrations by Jason Hansen

November 21 - December 31, 2023



STONES IN HIS POCKETS

by Marie Jones

Directed by Marcela Lorca

Music Direction and Orchestrations by Jason Hansen

January 24 - February 25, 2024



THE COLOR PURPLE

by Alice Walker

Book by Marsha Norman

Music and Lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray

Directed and Choreographed by Kelli Foster Warder

Music Direction by Sanford Moore

March 20 - May 5, 2024



JOHNNY SKEEKY; OR, THE REMEDY FOR EVERYTHING (WORLD PREMIERE)

a reimagining of Puccini's comic opera Gianni Schicchi

Libretto by Bradley Greenwald and Steven Epp

Music by Giacomo Puccini

Orchestrations by Robert Elhai

Directed by Bradley Greenwald and Steven Epp

Music Direction by Sonja Thompson

May 29 - July 7, 2024



NEXT FESTIVAL 2023 (Season Add-on)

July-August 2024

SPONSORED BY THE ORDWAY