JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Plays The Historic Orpheum Theatre This Month

Hennepin Theatre Trust is proud to present the Minneapolis engagement of the 50th Anniversary North American Tour of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webbers's iconic musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR as part of the 2019-2020 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season. The tour will play at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) from Tuesday, Jan. 21 to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

The Olivier Award-winning production first premiered in 2016 at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in London. The North American tour launched in Austin, Texas in 2019 and celebrates 50 epic years since the original rock opera concept album release that began this musical theatre phenomenon.

Jesus Christ Superstar officially launched at Austin's Bass Concert Hall in October before the award-winning production embarked on a tour playing more than 70 markets throughout North America.

Tickets are on sale now at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave. Minneapolis), by calling (800) 982-2787 or by visiting HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

"Dropping the needle on that iconic brown album was a defining moment for me as a kid growing up in the 70s," remarked producer Stephen Gabriel. "This production of Superstar embodies all of the power and excitement captured in that music."

Helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie, the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. Additional creative team includes set and costume design by 2016 Tony AwardÒ nominee, Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran and music supervision by Tom Deering.

Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane" and "Superstar."





