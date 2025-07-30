Interview: Stephen Mark Lukas of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s not every day that a Disney classic gets a fresh new life on stage, but that’s exactly what’s happening with the latest North American tour of Beauty and the Beast. For the first time in over 25 years, audiences are being treated to a reimagined production of this beloved tale — complete with stunning new sets, dazzling costumes, and all the magic you remember. The show features the unforgettable, award-winning score, including timeless numbers like “Be Our Guest” and, of course, “Beauty and the Beast.” At the heart of the action is Stephen Mark Lukas, who steps into the larger-than-life role of Gaston. We caught up with Stephen to talk about playing one of Disney’s most iconic villains, the joy of bringing this story to audiences across the country, and what it’s like to be part of such a legendary production.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of this production of Beauty and the Beast?

Beauty and the Beast has always held a special place in my heart. It was the first film I saw in a movie theatre as a child, and the first Broadway show I ever attended. The story, the characters, the score, and the stage magic of that original production have always lived with me. It is so incredibly rewarding to see audiences who know and love this story enjoying it in this new, updated production- and it's so special to have the privilege of introducing this show and these characters to an entirely new generation of theatre goers!

What do you enjoy most about your role in Beauty and the Beast?

Gaston is an incredibly demanding and rewarding role to play. My favorite aspect of this character is the immense delight and enjoyment he gets out of everything he does (and of himself!). Nothing is done half-way, everything he does is so deeply committed, athletic, and bold. It's a rush to go out on stage every night and just give it everything I've got. My scenes with Lefou (played by the brilliant Harry Francis) are so much fun - Harry really could not be any funnier or more endearing as Lefou. And I think audiences aren't going to believe the sheer athleticism of some of the stuff we're doing in this production!

Harry Francis as Lefou and Stephen Mark Lukas as Gaston.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Photo by Matthew Murphy

What is your favorite musical number in Beauty and the Beast?

The number “Gaston”! This new production has an updated version of this number that is simply out of this world. Mug clinking, tricks, athleticism, comedy - this number has it all. Harry, myself and our incredible ensemble really get to go to town and leave it all onstage. Even if you've seen Beauty and the Beast before, I think you'll be astounded by what's gone into this version of the number. And it's so much fun to do every night!

What is your favorite moment in Beauty and the Beast?

My favorite moment in the show must be towards the end of the second act when (spoiler alert!) the enchanted objects are returned to their human selves. There is something so deeply human and touching about these characters being trapped as objects and then being liberated. To me, this story has always been about redemption and second chances - that no matter how bad your mistakes have been, there is always hope and always a chance to start over if you're willing to lead with love. Kathy Voytko, our incredible Mrs. Potts, sings a beautiful little reprise of "Beauty and the Beast" to Chip (now human) and every time it reminds me of how deeply many of us have been affected by this story and these characters.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production of Beauty and the Beast?

We've really worked hard to make these familiar characters real human beings that have flaws, humor, and heart. This team and this cast have brought real warmth to them. Even if you already know and love the story, I think this production's superpower is Its emotional, beating heart that resonates with audiences today in a meaningful way. And it is WILDLY entertaining.

You’re returning to Minneapolis after appearing in last season’s Funny Girl, are there any places you're hoping to check out while you're in Minnesota that you didn’t get to last time?

I love Minneapolis! So many good spots and so much good food. We were here with Funny Girl in the dead of winter, and I pretty much stayed inside, so I'm hoping to get out and enjoy some of your beautiful lakes and parks!

Thank you Stephen for your time! We look forward to having you and the cast of Beauty and the Beast in Minneapolis!

