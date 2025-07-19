Interview: Reed Sigmund of ROBIN HOOD at Zephyr Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With 25 years of acting experience under his belt, Reed Sigmund is trading in his acting cap for the director’s chair as he mounts Zephyr Theater Company’s innovative production of Robin Hood. Scheduled to take Aamodt’s Apple Orchard by storm July 25-August 3.

I was lucky enough to chat with Reed about his experience taking on this new endeavor and learn more about the dynamic new adaptation he is set to helm. With a cast of 4 actors and a musician, this version of Robin Hood is a fresh 90 minutes take on the legendary story. Adapted by Greg Banks who wrote a new version of the story, including a production staged at Children's Theater Company in 2010, this version is set in a modern day encampment. The characters are struggling to get by and to help pass the time, start discussing who Robin Hood really was. Over the course of the production, the actors begin to use the objects around them to tell the story and embody the multitude of characters throughout the tale.

As the show seeks to represent the unhoused members of our society, it was important to be performed outside.

This conversation happened verbally, so I have compiled and paraphrased some of the responses for a more concise flow.

After all of your time on the stage, what drew you to finally take on directing a production?

Through all my years acting, I have learned so much. In the theater, nothing is monotonous, you get to discover more about performance, story, relationship and form your own aesthetic each night and with each show that you do.

I had never had a strong need to direct but when I was asked by the team at Zephyr if I would be interested in directing, I say yes but wanted to find a story that would be relevant to the times, yet would still be fun. Robin Hood is something that came to mind. I wanted a show where the themes and messaging would be good for the legend but it also speaks to people. I didn’t want it to be preachy.

I wanted a show where the audience would leave inspired to perhaps look internally and perhaps change themselves.

I found it is important to have a vision and a purpose, which almost feels like I am having my own adventure.

As the show is staged outdoors in an orchard, how do you set the scene for the actors during rehearsals?

We were lucky enough that one of our actors has a farm and there is a corner nook that closely resembles the orchard that the cast will be performing in. We got fairly lucky with that, as nature is a super important element to the version of the story.

It has been a great experience, as the actors have embraced the idea and helped to be inventive and lean into the honest comedy of the piece, while crafting the story to be loaded with empathy and filled with surprises that audiences will, hopefully, not see coming.

What have been the biggest challenges for you in being the one pulling the strings, this time around?

When taking on any new role you have to approach the performance from a new perspective. At first glance you might not agree with the character’s motivations but that is where the fun comes in. You take it in and work through the process of crafting the character.

Taking on the role of director is similar but so different. Instead of adapting to playing a new character, you have to adapt to work with actors as their director and not their peer. The discovery portion of that adaptation is so important to the process.

I have begun to discover things as a director that challenge me and it is something that I am learning to find my way with and am excited to grow in that space.

What is next for you? If you had the opportunity, what show would you want to direct next?

Well I go back to the stage in two weeks when I begin rehearsal’s for Children’s Theatre Company’s Treasure island. I am getting to play one of my dream roles, Long John Silver.

As for the show I would like to direct…I would say a production of Huck Finn….or Hunchback of Notre Dame. Let’s go with Hunchback. It has always been one of my favorites, in fact I went as the Hunchback for Halloween back in 5th Grade. Needless to say, I was probably one of the only ones who did.

I would like to thank Reed for his time and candor during our conversation.

Join the merry cast July 25-August 3 outdoors in Stillwater

STILLWATER, MN – July 9, 2025 — The Zephyr Theatre is thrilled to announce its summer open-air production of Robin Hood, staged at Aamodt’s Apple Farm in Stillwater on its soft, grassy seating — the perfect setting for a Sherwood Forest adventure. The show opens Friday, July 25 and runs through Sunday, August 3 — Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

This music-infused retelling of the classic tale marks the directorial debut of beloved Children’s Theatre Company actor Reed Sigmund. Audiences will be swept into the action as the legend of Robin Hood springs to life in a fast-paced, joyfully chaotic mix of heroism, trickery, and heart — all underscored by live music and a seasoned professional cast, including:

Antonisia Collins as Robin Hood – Alabama native and Children’s Theatre Company performing apprentice (Grinch, Alice in Wonderland, Frozen).

Grace Hillmyer as Maid Marian – Seen at The History Theatre, Artistry, Lyric Arts, and upcoming in Lizzie the Musical at Open Eye Theatre

Brandon Brooks as Sheriff of Nottingham – With credits at CTC, History Theatre, Theater Latté Da, and TV appearances on Murder at the Lighthouse (Lifetime)

Jeffrey Nolan as Prince John, Little John, Friar Tuck, Will Scarlett, Soldier – Actor, writer, teaching artist (Brave New Workshop, Gremlin Theatre, Children’s Theatre Company)

Jay Scoggin as Muso, Soldier, Co-Director, Musician – Longtime educator, director, and actor, with deep Twin Cities roots. A founder of the Marcy Players and contributor to Youth Performance Company and CTC’s Bridges program, Jay brings decades of storytelling experience and musicality to this production.

Guests are invited to arrive early, as check-in begins one hour prior. The show runs approximately 90 minutes, including intermission. St. Croix Winery wine and hard cider will be available for purchase at Aamodt’s Apple Farm. Tickets are available now — Click here to purchase. Prices range from $40 to $15. Chair Seating (limited, reserved): $40, Bring-Your-Own-Chair: Adults $30 / Kids (10 & under) $15. The July 27 performance includes a special open captioning accessibility feature: a screen near the stage will display the dialogue one or two lines at a time.

The Zephyr Theatre is a nonprofit performing arts organization based in Stillwater, Minnesota, dedicated to producing vibrant, professional theatre, music, and arts experiences for audiences of all ages. Located in the scenic St. Croix Valley, the Zephyr brings together regional talent and community engagement through dynamic programming that includes classic plays, contemporary works, concerts, festivals, and educational outreach. Known for its imaginative productions in unique settings — including outdoor venues like Aamodt’s Apple Farm — the Zephyr Theatre is committed to making the arts accessible, inspiring, and unforgettable. For more information, visit www.stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.