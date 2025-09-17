Interview: Logan Clinger of THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photo Courtesy of the Addams Family National Tour

We’re excited to have Logan Clinger joining us as Pugsley Addams in The Addams Family Musical National Tour, which is stopping at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota from September 30 to October 5. Logan has been bringing his unique energy to the stage in this hilarious and heartwarming role, and we can’t wait for local audiences to experience his take on the mischievous, lovable son of Gomez and Morticia Addams. We’ll dive into what it’s like to bring Pugsley to life, how Logan connects with the character’s quirky humor, and what we can expect from this fantastic, spooky show.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of this production of The Addams Family?

I love being part of this production because Antoinette DiPietropolo has directed such a fun, laugh and hearted filled show, as well as chosen actors who fit the characters so well, while also being wonderful people to work with and live with for the duration of the tour! True lifelong friends!

What do you enjoy most about your role in this production of The Addams Family?

I enjoy that I've gotten to breathe my version of a somewhat more adult Pugsley into this production. Of course, he's still got his love for chaos and mania and reacts how you'd imagine he would... with pure glee.

What is your favorite song in the show?

My favorite song is Full Disclosure. The scene is wonderfully written with such great comedy, and a very catchy tune that you won't be able to stop humming.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

My favorite moment in the show is the "Meet the family" scene. In which the Beineke family, Wednesday's fiancé’s family, are introduced to each member of the Addams family with such wacky humor and it is just hilarious.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope the audience takes away the heart and a new understanding for their own family, it's such a funny show but ultimately, it's about family and the ability to accept one another for your differences.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite spots here or places you're hoping to check out while here?

I have not been to Minnesota! I plan to go to the Mall of America as I've never been and I absolutely love all it has to offer, as well as looking to check out a few restaurants around as well!

Thank you Logan for your time, we look forward to having you and the rest of the Addams Family here in Minnesota!