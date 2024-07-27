Hopkins Community Theatre Debuts With JULIUS CAESAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hopkins Community Theatre has announced its inaugural production, Julius Caesar, a thrilling reimagining of Shakespeare's classic tragedy on July 19th, 20th 26th & 27th at 7:30 PM at Hopkins High School Auditorium, 2400 Royals Dr, Minnetonka, MN 55305.

This captivating performance takes audiences to a near-future Rome built upon the ruins of a fallen civilization. Director James Buffington blends Shakespeare's timeless text with a modern setting, creating a production that is both thought-provoking and visually stunning.

This fresh take on Julius Caesar features thrilling fight choreography that brings the Roman civil war to life, dynamic movement that underscores the emotional intensity of the play. The powerful ensemble cast features a unique blend of professional, emerging, and community actors. Witness the birth of a new theater company as established talent takes the stage alongside exciting new faces in a celebration of local talent dedicated to bringing the arts to Hopkins and the surrounding community.

Don't miss this unforgettable production! Experience the power of Shakespeare's words in a captivating new setting.

Ticket Information:

$5 in advance (available online)

$10 at the door

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, please visit https://bit.ly/JuliusCaesar2024

Comments