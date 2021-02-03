Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

History Theatre Announces ValenTunes Fundraiser

Make a donation of $25 or more and History Theatre will send someone you care about a History Theatre Valentune.

Feb. 3, 2021  

Be a sweetheart this Valentine's Day and send a virtual musical greeting to your Valentine. This unique gift is a great socially distant way to let someone know you are thinking of them.

Donate $25 or more and History Theatre will send a Valentune message of your choosing to your Valentine. They will LOVE you for it and History Theatre will too. Proceeds will support History Theatre in paying artists and producing more stories you love.

Your virtual Valentune will include a video of a popular musical standard performed by History Theatre actors and a personal message from you! Whether you want to express "Puppy Love," tell a friend "You Rock" or a simple "Love You" to your family, we have four wonderful love songs to choose from:

  • You Are My Sunshine, performed by Tyler Michaels King
  • What'll I Do, performed by Ann Michels
  • I Ain't Got Nobody, performed by Jen Maren
  • All of Me, performed by Erin Nicole Farste


To learn more about Valentunes (song choices or FAQs), click here. Don't wait! Make a donation of $25 or more by 6pm February 14, and History Theatre will send someone you care about a History Theatre Valentune.


