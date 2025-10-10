 tracker
Herbie Hancock to Perform at the Orpheum Theatre October 22

The 14-time Grammy winner brings his 2025 North American Tour to town.

By: Oct. 10, 2025
Herbie Hancock to Perform at the Orpheum Theatre October 22 Image
Legendary jazz icon Herbie Hancock will perform at the Orpheum Theatre on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. as part of his 2025 North American Tour. Tickets are available now.

With a career spanning more than five decades, Hancock has redefined modern music through his fearless innovation and genre-defying artistry. A 14-time Grammy Award winner—including Album of the Year for River: The Joni Letters—he remains one of the most influential figures in contemporary jazz and beyond.

Joining Hancock onstage will be an all-star band featuring Terence Blanchard (trumpet), James Genus (bass), Lionel Loueke (guitar and vocals), and Jaylen Petinaud (drums).



