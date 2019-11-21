Fortune's Fool Will Present Postapocalyptic Vaudeville, DOG ACT

Fortune's Fool Theatre will present the Midwest premiere of Dog Act, a postapocalyptic vaudeville by Liz Duffy Adams, December 7-22 at Gremlin Theatre, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul. Ben Layne will direct, and the cast will be led by Ariel Leaf (Zetta Stone) and Joe Wiener (Dog).

The apocalypse has come and gone. America's government, society, and environment are destroyed. Marauding band of scavengers roam the land. The Lone Star Libertarian Army, the Pan-AmerIndian Casino Nation, the Skinhead Skateboarders, and the Radical Agrarian Utopians battle each other. Zetta and Dog (a human undergoing a species demotion) are singing and dancing their way across the wasteland on their way to a command performance for the King of China. Will a ukulele and a few tunes protect them from the scatological, cannibalistic Scavengers-and other, less obvious dangers?

Fortune's Fool specializes in producing world premieres (Lady with a Lap Dog, 2017) and rarely produced plays (Caryl Churchill's The Skriker, 2018, honored with a Minnesota Theatre Award). Adams has had work performed in the Twin Cities (Or, at Park Square, Buccaneers at CTC). Dog Act has had a number of productions in New York, Texas, and California, winning the Will Glickman Award when it premiered in San Francisco in 2004. The combination of brilliantly imagined postcivilized dialects, dark humor, satirical bite, and baggy pants comedy make Dog Act a charming, unconventional look at our all-too-possible future. In addition to Leaf and Wiener, the diverse cast will include small theater veterans Michael Terrell Brown, Timothy Daly, Nissa Nordland Morgan, and Delinda "Oogie" Pushetonequa.

Performance dates are December 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, and 22. Evening performances are at 7:30 pm. We will have 3 p.m. matinees on December 8, 15, and 22. Admission is $20 general; $18 for students, seniors, and MN Fringe button holders. Monday night, December 16, will be a "pay what you can" performance. A post show event with a panel with the artists will follow the December 14 performance. For reservations and further information, go to our website, www.fortunesfooltheatre.org.

This production of Dog Act is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund; and by the generous support of Fortune's Fool Theatre's individual donors.





