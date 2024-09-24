FOR YEARS TO COME TV Pilot to Conclude Festival Run At Catalyst

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"For Years to Come" will conclude it's festival run at Catalyst Story Institute in Duluth MN on Saturday October 5th. The heartfelt romantic dramedy has played in over a dozen festivals around the world, premiering at SeriesFest, the #1 TV festival in America, and selling-out at Outfest Los Angeles, the largest LGBTQ+ film festival in the world. It was nominated for Best Pilot at the SoHo International Film Festival in New York and die Seriale in Germany, and won the Audience Favorite award at London Lift-Off.

"We've had an amazing festival run the past year. It has been such an incredible joy to share this labor of love with so many packed houses around the world, to hear people crying one minute and laughing the next, and to get the message over and over again that this is a story audiences really want to see. We're excited to close out our run on a high note at Catalyst, beside so many extraordinary creators we've met along the way" - James Patrick Nelson

Directed by Emmy-nominee Micah Stuart, "For Years to Come" is about a gay man who falls in love with his dead mother's hospice nurse, while struggling to reconnect with his elderly father...who's secretly a porn director. Series-creator James Patrick Nelson stars opposite veteran character-actor Richard Riehle. The show is based on Nelson's real life experience when his mother died and he found out his father was a porn director.

The show has a lot of irreverent humor, but it's always grounded in authenticity. And it deals with a lot of heavy personal themes, but always with a lightness of spirit. The central love story is between two queer men, but their queerness is not a main source of conflict. It is a joyful story about people grasping for beauty on the other side of grief, and accepting the fact that sometimes it's okay to not be okay. The creative team looks forward to finding the right collaborators to produce a full season.

The festival line-up will be available soon at www.catalystories.org. Don't miss the final festival screening of "For Years to Come".

