Duluth Playhouse Underground Will Thrill Audiences With MISERY This October

Duluth Playhouse Underground will present MISERY, William Goldman's stage adaptation of Stephen King's gripping, psychological thriller, running October 12 - 28, 2023. Despite not having opened yet, Misery has already garnered such high demand that its initial two-week run has been extended to three weeks due to sold-out performances.

Misery brings to life the terrifying tale of Paul Sheldon, a bestselling romantic novelist, whose car crash during a blizzard lands him in the care of his self-proclaimed “#1 Fan” Annie Wilkes. What initially seems like a stroke of luck quickly turns into a nightmare as Paul realizes that Annie's obsession with his work conceals a dark and deadly secret. This heart-pounding play promises an unforgettable experience filled with suspense, drama, and unexpected twists.

"For our production of Misery, the audience is framed like the walls of Paul's room - giving witness to the horror while being the very thing that imprisons him,” says director Anika Thompson. “As the volatile relationship between Annie and Paul unravels, it escalates to inescapable violence, made all the more terrifying as the explosive unpredictability of Annie Wilkes reverberates through this intimate space.”

This production will mark a historic milestone as it becomes the inaugural performance at The Lab, the new home of DPH's Underground. The cast is made up of three beloved, local actors, with Molly O'Neill in the role of Annie Wilkes, Luke Moravec as Paul Sheldon, and Eric Elefson portraying Buster.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am - 5pm, call 218-733-7555, or visit: Click Here.

Misery

Written by William Goldman

Based on the novel by Stephen King

The Lab at the NorShor Theatre

213 E. Superior St., Duluth, MN 55802

Performances:

October 12 - 28, 2023

October 12 - 21: Thur - Sat @ 7:30pm

October 26 - 28: Thur - Sat @ 8:00pm

Creative Team:

Director: Anika Thompson (she/her)

Stage Manager: Shane German (he/they)

Violence/Intimacy Director: Mason Tyer (he/him)

Cast:

Annie Wilkes: Molly O'Neill (she/her)

Paul Sheldon: Luke Moravec (he/him)

Buster: Eric Elefson (he/him)

Duluth Playhouse offers exceptional entertainment, training, and performance opportunities in theatre arts that inspires, challenges, and engages the region we serve. Founded in 1914, the Playhouse is one of the nation's oldest non-profit theatres. Producing year-round seasons packed with plays and musicals, Duluth Playhouse also provides the community with year-round programming within our School of Performing Arts for youth and adults alike.