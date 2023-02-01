Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Duluth Playhouse Underground Presents A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

Performances run February 23 - March 5, 2023.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Duluth Playhouse Underground Presents A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

Duluth Playhouse presents A Doll's House, Part 2, the thoroughly modern, 90-minute "sequel" to Henrik Ibsen's 1879 classic. Kendra Carlson directs this stand-alone continuation (no need to know the original) opening at Zeitgeist Teatro Zuccone February 23.

Lucas Hnath's smart comedy explores all the ways women's roles have -- and haven't -- changed in the 143 years since Ibsen's play was first staged.

The end of Ibsen's 19th century masterwork is often referred to as "the door slam heard around the world", as a young wife leaves behind the shackles of traditional societal constraints. Hnath's new play begins 15 years later, that same door opens to reveal Nora, a changed woman with a favor to ask of the people she abandoned.

Hnath's bitingly funny sequel to Ibsen's revolutionary masterpiece unfolds in a series of bristling stand-offs that reveal in Nora's world, much like our own, behind every opinion there is a person, and a slammed door isn't an ending, but also the chance for a new beginning.

The cast of A Doll's House, Part 2 includes Christa Schulz as Nora, Mike Pederson as Torvald, Cathy Berggren as Anne Marie and Rylee Kuberra as Emmy. This tight team will craft the humor around how much we've changed in terms of equality between men and women.

To purchase tickets and for more information call (218) 733-7555 or go to DuluthPlayhouse.org.




Interview: Atlas O Phoenix of TRANS - LATE at Bryant Lakebowl Theater Photo
Interview: Atlas O Phoenix of TRANS - LATE at Bryant Lakebowl Theater
FOMO in community? Come to Trans-LATE! Trans-LATE! is a fun, new low-key bimonthly wellness event and community fundraiser created, founded, & produced by Atlas O Phoenix.
Interview: CEO Alice Schroeder of ZENITH CITY HORROR at Zenith City Horror Photo
Interview: CEO Alice Schroeder of ZENITH CITY HORROR at Zenith City Horror
Zenith City Horror is a unique Duluth, Minnesota based production company.
Ballet Co.Laboratory Presents THE WILD RUMPUS Photo
Ballet Co.Laboratory Presents THE WILD RUMPUS
Ballet Co.Laboratory's new ballet, The Wild Rumpus, explores the journey to understand the various bubbling emotions inside us all. This age-old quest has been the subject of countless books, but iconic children's book author Maurice Sendak may have found the best answer – imagination.
Review: LEGALLY BLONDE at Ashland Productions Photo
Review: LEGALLY BLONDE at Ashland Productions
What did our critic think of LEGALLY BLONDE at Ashland Productions?

More Hot Stories For You


Ballet Co.Laboratory Presents THE WILD RUMPUSBallet Co.Laboratory Presents THE WILD RUMPUS
January 31, 2023

Ballet Co.Laboratory's new ballet, The Wild Rumpus, explores the journey to understand the various bubbling emotions inside us all. This age-old quest has been the subject of countless books, but iconic children's book author Maurice Sendak may have found the best answer – imagination.
Photos: First Look At LOCOMOTION At Children's Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look At LOCOMOTION At Children's Theatre Company
January 27, 2023

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) has announced the cast and creative team for Jacqueline Woodson’s Locomotion, adapted from Ms. Woodson’s own book. The production will be directed by Talvin Wilks. See photos from the production.
Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces New Board MembersHennepin Theatre Trust Announces New Board Members
January 27, 2023

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced two new members to its board of directors. Gerardo Casahonda, senior director of indirect tax at Thomson Reuters and Trisha Duncan, director of Minnesota community relations for Xcel Energy start their tenure on the board Thursday, Jan. 26. Andrea Mokros, current vice chair of the Trust's board of directors, has been elected to follow Travis Barkve as chair of the board and officially begins her term as chair today.
Duluth Playhouse Presents THE GLASS MENAGERIEDuluth Playhouse Presents THE GLASS MENAGERIE
January 20, 2023

A drama of great tenderness, charm, and beauty, The Glass Menagerie is an icon of the American theater. With poetic realism this momentous memory play gets a fresh take in the hands of director Anika Thompson. 
SINGING WITH THE STARS Announced At The NorShor TheatreSINGING WITH THE STARS Announced At The NorShor Theatre
January 13, 2023

On March 3, 2023 Duluth Playhouse is inviting the community for a roaring good time of lighthearted competition in support of the Arts. This unforgettable night will feature a variety of local personalities living out their Broadway dreams on the NorShor stage.
share