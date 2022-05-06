Duluth Playhouse Celebrates Opening Night Of THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK At The NorShor Theatre

Duluth Playhouse celebrates opening night of the historical drama The Diary of Anne Frank at the NorShor Theatre, tonight, May 6th. The full run is through May 22nd, 2022.

On the inside cover of her diary, Anne Frank wrote, "Sois gentil et tiens courage!" which translates to something still needed in our world today: "Be kind and have courage."

Anne Frank's historical writing has become an essential part of how we remember one of the darkest periods of human history. Wendy Kesselman's new adaptation of the classic Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett play draws from previously unpublished parts of Anne Frank's real-life diary. This story of resilience encourages audiences to experience this fearless young woman through the eyes of today.

"We are honored to share Anne's story and give voice to those who so needlessly suffered," said Anika Thompson, director of The Diary of Anne Frank. "Though tragic, we hope to show that it is not all darkness; we, like Anne, "believe, despite everything, that people are truly good at heart."

The production is led by Mia Patronas as Anne Frank. She is joined by Chris Ibarra as Otto Frank, Rylee Kuberra as Edith Frank, Greyson Holste as Peter van Daan, Jennie Ross as Mrs. Van Daan, Michael Kraklio as Mr. Van Daan, Shea Callaghan as Margot Frank, Ria Takhar as Meip Gies, Kirby Wood as Mr. Kraler, and Zac Pollitt as Mr. Dussel. Rounding out the company are Joe Meichsner and Cody Do.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Duluth Playhouse is no longer requiring patrons to provide proof of full-course COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the theater. Masks are still required to be worn and socially distanced seating is available in the balcony. The rest of Duluth Playhouse's 2021-2022 NorShor season will feature Footloose and Clue.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org