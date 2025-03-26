DISNEY’S FROZEN and More Set for Duluth Playhouse 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Duluth Playhouse has unveiled its 2025-2026 Main Stage, Underground, and Youth Theatre seasons. With a lineup of beloved musicals, reimagined classics, and groundbreaking contemporary work, the Playhouse is set to deliver a season that is packed full of surprises, laughter, and unforgettable moments. The season will feature Million Dollar Quartet, Dial M for Murder and more. See the full season below.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux

Original Concept and Direction by Floyd Mutrux

Inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis And Carl Perkins

Opening Night: September 12 at 7:30 pm

Run Dates: September 12 - September 28, 2025

Million Dollar Quartet is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. This smash-hit musical brings that legendary night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. Relive the era with an incredible score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live on stage. Showcased hit songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

DISNEY’S FROZEN

Music And Lyrics By Kristen Anderson-Lopez And Robert Lopez

Book By Jennifer Lee

Opening: November 22 at 2:00 pm

Run Dates: November 22 - December 21, 2025

For the first time in forever, experience the musical phenomenon that has taken the world by storm! Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Disney’s Frozen includes all the film’s beloved songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, along with new music written exclusively for the stage. Full of magic, humor, and a stunning musical score, Frozen is a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and finding the real meaning of true love.

DIAL M FOR MURDER

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

From the original by Frederick Knott

Opening Night: January 30 at 7:30 pm

Run Dates: January 30 - February 8, 2026

A new version of the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece! Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination and murder. Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation of the classic suspense thriller is a smart, tight, compelling update of Knott’s tale of jealousy, deception and homicide.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Based on the film by Roger Corman

Screenplay by Charles Griffith



Opening Night: March 13 at 7:30 pm

Run Dates: March 13 - March 29, 2026

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination! One of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows, the charmingly tongue-in-cheek comedy by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) has been produced worldwide to incredible success.

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

By William Shakespeare

Opening Night: May 29 at 7:30 pm

Run Dates: May 29 - June 7, 2026

Buckle up for Shakespeare’s funniest family reunion! Shipwrecked and separated 33 years earlier, two sets of long-lost twins miraculously find themselves in the same city on the same day. What could possibly go wrong? The Comedy of Errors is a hilarious romp of swapped identities, misguided love, mistaken imprisonment and chaotic mishaps. Whether you’re a die-hard Shakespeare fan or discovering this classic for the first time, this slapstick comedy delivers nonstop laughs, heartfelt moments, and a reminder that even the wildest of circumstances can’t break the bonds of family.

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL

Music and Lyrics by Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe

Book by Heather Hach

Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture

Opening Night: July 10 at 7:30 pm

Run Dates: July 10 - July 26, 2026

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Elle appears to have it all… until her life is turned upside down after her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, she ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

2025 - 2026 Underground Season

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

By Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon

Opening Night: October 23 at 7:30 pm

Run Dates: October 23 - November 2, 2025

The first summer blockbuster movie is being filmed—but no one working on the film would know it. Dive deep into the tumultuous, murky waters of the making of a major motion picture with testy, feuding costars, unpredictable weather, and a shark prop whose constant breakdowns are looking like an omen for the future of the movie. In this comedy co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, the short tempers of Jaws stars Robert Shaw (father of co-writer Ian), Richard Dreyfuss, and Roy Scheider take center stage as they bond, argue, drink, gamble, and pray for an end to the shoot, not knowing it will change their lives forever.

WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT

By Nassim Soleimanpour

Opening Night: February 19 at 7:30 pm

Run Dates: February 19 - March 1, 2026

See what happens with no rehearsal, no director, a different actor each night and a script waiting in a sealed envelope on the stage. Written by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour, White Rabbit Red Rabbit was conceived when he was barred from leaving the country for refusing military service. The play became a “message in a bottle,” communicating the lived experiences of an entire generation under harsh censorship. Since its premiere in 2011, this wild, utterly original play has been translated into more than 30 different languages and performed over 3000 times by some of the biggest names in theatre and film including actors John Hurt, Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, Michael Sheen, and Dominic West.

WOMEN IN THEATRE, NEW PLAY FESTIVAL

June 12th, 2026

One night only on the NorShor Stage

Our beloved New Play Festival has evolved into the Women in Theatre, New Play Festival, ushering in a new era of celebrating women’s voices on the NorShor Stage. The 2026 Women in Theatre Festival will continue to serve as a vital platform for amplifying the work of women artists and showcasing bold, original plays by visionary creatives. With a focus on diverse perspectives, innovative storytelling, and fearless artistry, the festival promises to challenge expectations, spark meaningful conversations, and highlight the extraordinary contributions of women in theatre.

2025 - 2026 Youth Theatre Season

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW

Written by John Heimbuch & Jon Ferguson

Opening Night: October 10

Run Dates: October 10 - 12, 2025

This dynamic ensemble-based retelling of the famous Washington Irving short story is a spooktacular, crowd-pleasing theatrical event. In the quaint village of Sleepy Hollow, stories of wonder and strangeness surround the legend of a mighty headless Hessian. When the humble schoolteacher Ichabod Crane vies for the hand of the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel, the townsfolk might protest, but it is ultimately the Horseman who will decide Ichabod's fate.

SEUSSICAL JR

Book By Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty

Music By Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics By Lynn Ahrens

Co-conceived By Eric Idle

Based on the works of Dr. Seuss

Opening Night: April 24

Run Dates: April 24 - April 26, 2026

Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical JR., a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony-winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant!

TBA

Teen Intensive

Opening Night: August 7

Run Dates: August 7 - August 9, 2026

HONK! JR.

Junior Intensive

Book & Lyrics by Anthony Drewe

Music by George Stiles



Opening Night: August 14

Run Dates: August 14 - 16, 2026

Witty and hilarious, but also deeply moving, Honk! JR. is a heartwarming celebration of being different that is sure to delight audiences of all ages with its sparkling wit, unique charm, and memorable score. Based on Hans Christian Andersen's The Ugly Duckling, this musical adaptation tells the story of a baby duck named Ugly, who looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite his mother's protective flapping. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out being different is not a bad thing to be.

