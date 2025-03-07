Classic Albums Live Brings The Beatles and U2 To The Ordway This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts will present two concerts celebrating iconic albums this spring: Classic Albums Live: The Beatles' Abbey Road on March 23 and Classic Albums Live: U2's The Joshua Tree on April 4. Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums and recreates them live on stage— note for note, cut for cut, using the best musicians.

“We've presented Classic Albums Live performances nearly 20 times at the Ordway, and audiences have fallen in love with the series for good reason!” These shows recreate a special experience: listening to an entire album, start to finish, and experiencing it with friends and family,” said Chris Harrington, president and CEO of the Ordway.

Both concerts will be presented at the Ordway's Concert Hall, a 1,100-seat venue that was recently upgraded with a new sound system. “The new sound system is like listening to the best stereo you have ever heard only the band is in the room with you,” said Andy Luft, vice president of building operations and production at the Ordway.

Classic Albums Live: The Beatles' Abbey Road (March 23, 2025)

Since its release in September 1969, Abbey Road has been a testament to The Beatles' legacy. A tough album to recreate — with its unique sounds, tones and arrangements — the world-class musicians of Classic Albums Live have lived and loved this album to perform it properly on stage. With hit after hit like “Come Together,” “Here Comes The Sun” and “Something,” this is a concert for every generation.

Classic Albums Live: U2's The Joshua Tree (April 4, 2025)

Released in March 1987, The Joshua Tree is frequently listed as one of the greatest albums of all time and launched the band's stature “from heroes to superstars” according to Rolling Stone. Classic Albums Live will be performing it exactly as you remember hearing it — with hits like “With or Without You,” “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For” and “Where the Streets Have No Name” — following the harder-hitting sound within the limitation of conventional song structures that U2 aimed for.

